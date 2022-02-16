Bank of Canada will forcefully tackle inflation if need be - deputy governor

OTTAWA, Feb 16 (Reuters) - The Bank of Canada will be nimble and potentially "forceful" in tackling uncomfortably high inflation, a senior official said on Wednesday, setting the stage for an aggressive campaign of interest rate increases.

Deputy governor Timothy Lane, speaking to a university audience, said there was a risk inflation could continue to be more persistent than forecast and the central bank was increasingly focused on countering the upside risks.

"We will be nimble — and if necessary, forceful — in using our monetary policy tools to address whatever situation arises, as we have done throughout these turbulent times," Lane said.

Canada's annual inflation rate hit a fresh 30-year high at 5.1% in January, official data showed on Wednesday. It was the 10th consecutive month the rate had been above the Bank of Canada's 1-3% control range. read more

The central bank in January said the slack in Canada's economy had been absorbed and interest rates would need to rise from their current record low of 0.25%. Governor Tiff Macklem has said Canadians should expect multiple increases.

(Reporting by Julie Gordon and David Ljunggren)

