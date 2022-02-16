ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Report: Paul George Potential Return Date Revealed

By Farbod Esnaashari
AllClippers
AllClippers
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xEfuZ_0eGMqS6D00

The LA Clippers have been incredibly shorthanded for the majority of the season, and there's a chance they may finally get some real help.

According to Chris Haynes, there is a possibility that Paul George may return as soon as the 2nd week of March.

"Paul George, who has been sidelined for almost 2 months, is set to have an MRI on his right elbow on February 24th," Haynes said. "And if all is clean, sources told me they expect the star to go through approximately a two-week ramp-up period. If there are no setbacks, George could return as early as the second week of March."

George has been out of action since December 25, and a March return would be around a 3-month gap of not playing. With the way things stand, the LA Clippers are likely set to be in the play-in tournament at the end of this season, either in the 8th or 9th seed. If Paul George were to actually return, their chances of improving their standings could potentially drastically improve.

The Clippers have been essentially waiting for months on this Paul George MRI to determine whether or not he could actually return to play. AllClippers spoke to sources on the team and they admitted that there's no real concrete answer to be given until after the All-Star break. Regardless, the Clippers could really use all the help they could get.

Ty Lue Calls Steph Curry The 'Most Dangerous Player In The League'

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#The La Clippers
