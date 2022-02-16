Eliminate the Big Three to keep pests OUT

Of all the surfaces in your home that need cleaning, walls are probably way down on your list, if they are even on the list at all. But like floors, countertops, furniture and other horizontal surfaces, vertical surfaces collect dust, fingerprints and scuffs and scrapes, too. With an occasional cleaning, the walls in your home — whether painted or papered — can stay looking their best. All walls can be dry dusted, but only some are safe for wet cleaning. In the Good Housekeeping Institute Cleaning Lab, one of the tests we do when we evaluate multi-purpose cleaners is to see how well and how safely they clean painted walls.

