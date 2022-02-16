ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Eliminate the Big Three to keep pests OUT

By Bill, Ryan Bennett
Green Valley News and Sun
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen pests come into your home, they’re usually looking for the Big Three:. The best way to deal with pests is to keep them out to begin with. So, don’t tempt them with any of the Big Three. Keep yard well maintained. Store wood piles (where pests...

www.gvnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reader's Digest

If You See an Elephant Statue at a Front Door, This Is What It Means

If you’ve ever completed an interior redecorating project, perhaps you’ve considered feng shui—the ancient Chinese practice of creating flow and balance in the home. This traditional practice encourages decluttering and organizing items in a way that brings positive energy to the space you’re designing. It also welcomes the addition of figurines that bring good fortune, like dragons, Mandarin ducks, or elephants.
ANIMALS
Taste Of Home

What’s a Bottle Tree—and How Do I Make One?

Plastic gnomes and flamingos aside, the most perplexing objects I’ve seen sprouting from gardens are glass bottles. This upcycled specimen—a series of colorful, empty vessels branching out from a central trunk—is a bottle tree, and it’s as much a Southern tradition as pecan pie. But its origins reach back centuries and across continents.
GARDENING
goodhousekeeping.com

How to Get Rid of Black Mold in Your Home

So-called black mold is a double whammy for homeowners. Not only is the toxigenic fungi potentially harmful to your health, it's a sure sign of a serious moisture issue in your home. Fortunately, like any mold, it can be eliminated with the right combination of supplies, know-how and good old-fashioned elbow grease.
GARDENING
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seal
BHG

Clever Organization Turned This Overstuffed Pantry into a Storage-Packed Snack Station

With three hungry teenagers in the house, Katherine and Steve Bayens knew their inefficient kitchen pantry wasn't working for the family. With designer Cathy Kramer's help, they transformed the pantry into a combination storage area and snack-prep station. Now the space boasts a handy countertop; drawers for snack-making utensils; hidden pullout garbage and recycling bins; outlets for frequently used small appliances; and deep, adjustable wire shelving. The new setup makes food preparation and cleanup easier for the teens. And if they do leave a mess, their parents can simply close the doors to hide it from view.
HOME & GARDEN
thespruce.com

15 Toilet Paper Storage Ideas to Jazz Up Your Bathroom

Everyone understands the importance of keeping plenty of extra toilet paper on hand, but let's face it, the average bathroom is just 5 by 8 feet and doesn't necessarily include a ton of storage space. If you need to house a handful of extra TP rolls and aren't sure how to do so in a manner that's both functional and stylish, we're more than happy to assist. We've discovered lots of innovative toilet paper storage ideas that can either be DIYed or affordably obtained. Check out 15 of our favorites below.
INTERIOR DESIGN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pests#Big Three#Standing Water#Insect
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: This ’90s Kitchen Gets a Playful $5,000 Update Bursting with Pattern and Color

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. There are lots of instant giveaways that your kitchen was built in the 1990s or early 2000s. Shiny oak cabinets, laminate counters, and brassy hardware are all tells. So are split-level raised bar countertops and cabinets that don’t stretch all the way to the ceiling, like designer Maggie Overby (@maggieoverbystudios) had in her kitchen.
HOME & GARDEN
The Daily South

The Easiest Plants to Grow From Clippings

Sometimes a new plant doesn't require a trip to the garden shop, but a quick visit to a friend's yard or even your own. Growing plants from clippings is a super simple way to make the most, quite literally, of what you have. (Or, what your generous neighbor has.) For species that are not cold-hardy, this can be a great way to ensure you have a plant to enjoy next year, regardless of what happens this winter. It's also an excellent way to keep your kitchen stocked on herbs or boost your houseplant game.
GARDENING
marthastewart.com

How to Fold or Arrange a Throw Blanket on Your Couch

Whether decorative or functional, a throw blanket, when placed properly on a couch, can transform a room. "These pieces don't only provide warmth and coziness—they add pops of color and extra dimension," says Joshua Smith, interior designer and founder of Joshua Smith, Inc. If you want to bring new energy into your living room, keep reading: Learn how to expertly fold and style throw blankets on your sofa with some advice from the experts.
INTERIOR DESIGN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pet Food
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Gardening
NewsBreak
Pets
veranda.com

7 Elegant Bathroom Ideas You’ll Want to Try in 2022

So many different elements can contribute to a beautiful bathroom, from tile options and cabinetry picks to the color choice for your walls (and even the towels). But there’s something about the added drama of one special, over-the-top detail—like statement lighting or a decadently deep tub—that makes this traditionally utilitarian space feel truly indulgent. And what better time than now, as we head into a new calendar year, to resolve to make a big-impact update?
INTERIOR DESIGN
Family Handyman

If You Can’t Get Plywood Now, Try This Instead

It’s safe to say that no one active in the construction trades today can remember a time when plywood wasn’t a staple building material. The U.S. Forest Service equates the increased use of plywood in the 1920s to the beginning of the industrial age. Historians might argue that point, but you get the idea. It’s been a preferred material for all aspects of home building and remodeling for at least a century.
INDUSTRY
goodhousekeeping.com

How to Clean Walls Without Damaging the Paint or Wallpaper, According to an Expert

Of all the surfaces in your home that need cleaning, walls are probably way down on your list, if they are even on the list at all. But like floors, countertops, furniture and other horizontal surfaces, vertical surfaces collect dust, fingerprints and scuffs and scrapes, too. With an occasional cleaning, the walls in your home — whether painted or papered — can stay looking their best. All walls can be dry dusted, but only some are safe for wet cleaning. In the Good Housekeeping Institute Cleaning Lab, one of the tests we do when we evaluate multi-purpose cleaners is to see how well and how safely they clean painted walls.
HOME & GARDEN
AOL Corp

10 Affordable Ways To Upgrade Your Living Room

Living room furniture can be pricey, with sofas and couches costing upwards of $1,000. But you can switch up the look of your room without having to replace the staple pieces. GOBankingRates spoke to interior designer pros to get their tips for upgrading your living room on a budget. Here's how to give your space a whole new feel without breaking the bank.
INTERIOR DESIGN
goodhousekeeping.com

8 Best Cabinet Paint Brands You Can Buy

Because cabinets are such a strong focal point in the kitchen, changing them up can transform the look and feel of the entire space. But new units can set you back thousands of dollars, even if you choose low-cost stock cabinets. The good news: If you like the layout of your existing cabinets and they’re structurally sound (no sticking drawers or doors falling off their hinges), you can achieve a new look for as little as $100 with a fresh coat of paint.
SHOPPING
allthatsinteresting.com

Discover The Manchineel Tree, The Plant So Toxic That Its Nickname Is The ‘Tree Of Death’

Found in tropical places like the Florida Everglades, the manchineel tree is a flowering spurge plant that is packed with poison — from its fruit to its bark and sap. The manchineel tree produces some of the world’s most beautiful wood. Caribbean craftsmen have been using it as their stock in trade for centuries, carving some of the most beautiful curios and bedroom sets out of its bark. It can even be found in some historic houses all over the United States, from fireplace mantels to wood mirrors.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy