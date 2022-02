One of the most exciting findings in planetary science in recent years is the discovery of interstellar objects passing through our solar system. So far, astronomers have confirmed only two of these interlopers from other star systems—1I/'Oumuamua in 2017 and 2I/Borisov in 2018—but many, many more are thought to exist. Scientists have had only limited ability to study these objects once discovered, but all of that is about to change with NASA's James Webb Space Telescope.

