LOS ANGELES (WKRC/KABC/CNN Newsource) - A Southern California doctor is weighing in on what the end of COVID-19 as a pandemic will look like. COVID-19 cases across the United States have fallen and are down almost 36% from last week, and experts say we have passed the peak of omicron. Many are wondering if this is signaling that COVID-19 is moving away from its pandemic phase and becoming endemic, much like the flu.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 10 DAYS AGO