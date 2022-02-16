ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Latest from the Wyoming Legislature: Day 2

The Wyoming Legislature convened Monday for the start of its budget session, which takes place every two years. Along with adopting a new budget, lawmakers this year must decide how to spend a half billion dollars in relief aid. They're also required to redraw the state's legislative districts in light of population changes.

Here's the latest from the Star-Tribune's team of reporters:

10 a.m.

The Wyoming House voted down a bill Wednesday morning that would have allowed communities to enact the so-called “McMansion tax” on pricey real estate.

The bill would have created a county optional real estate transfer tax in Wyoming. The bill would not unilaterally impose the tax. Instead, it would give counties the ability to put the matter before voters, who would have the final decision.

It would only be eligible on the ballot during a general election year and it would be put back up to a vote every four years.

“You'd have accountability to the voters,” Rep. Mike Yin, D-Jackson, said on the House floor speaking in favor of the bill. “All we’re asking is for you to give our county that option.”

The Joint Revenue committee voted to sponsor this bill 8-4 during the interim. The thinking is that counties that imposed the tax would use some of that revenue for affordable housing.

Since the interim and into the Wednesday floor session, there has been consistent opposition from the real estate industry and anti-tax legislators.

Two representatives who work as realtors spoke in opposition: Rep. Shelly Duncan, R-Lingle, and Rep. Mark Baker, R-Green River.

“This is an unequal taxation,” Duncan said, explaining that those who would be taxed are commercial real estate and home owners, while renters, agricultural workers and industrial workers would also be voting on something they won’t be affected by.

Real estate transfer taxes have been proposed — mostly by Teton County legislators — before. This was the first time in years such a measure had made it this far. Advocates say the bill would have generated badly needed revenue while addressing affordable housing concerns in Teton County.

The average home price in Teton County is $2.9 million, Yin testified. He pointed out that integral community members like teachers, snow plow drivers and judges can’t afford to live in the county.

8 a.m.

Two representatives plan to bring a budget amendment that would attempt to address the state’s juvenile incarceration rate, which is one of the highest in the nation.

The money (likely around $2 million, said Rep. Dan Zwonitzer, R-Cheyenne) would fund County Juvenile Service Boards. The amendment is still in its early stages, so the dollar amount is still up in the air.

CJSBs are county-level outfits dedicated to keeping juveniles out of the formal correctional system, like detention, and in their communities.

Experts and advocates argue that without the CJSBs, more juveniles will be taken out of their communities and put into detention facilities like the Wyoming Boys’ School and the Wyoming Girls’ School, which have adverse outcomes and tend to land them back in detention.

In the 2021-2022 budget cycle, roughly $1 million was allocated for CJSBs. Advocates previously stated that they want around $3 million for the cause, because they need to fill in some gaps beyond the county boards.

This amendment is a bipartisan effort. Zwonitzer and Rep. Cathy Connolly, D-Laramie, are said to be the sponsors. Zwonitzer said it’s still a work in progress so he’s not sure whether it will be brought to the American Rescue Plan budget or the main budget.

As the budget stands, there are zero dollars allocated for the CJSBs.

There is also a bill moving through the Legislature that would build out the state’s ability to collect data on juvenile offenders. When attempting to address the state’s astronomical juvenile incarceration rates, interested parties have continually run into a roadblock due to the lack of available data.

The House Judiciary Committee voted almost unanimously to move forward with that bill Wednesday morning. Rep. Dan Laursen, R-Powell, was the only member to vote against it. This was not a surprise – Laursen voted against this legislation during the interim.

What's at stake?

For a detailed analysis of this year's legislative session, including the major bills and issues, click here .

What's being discussed?

For a full list of bills, click here .

