World

What life is like inside the Winter Olympics quarantine bubble in Beijing

kosu.org
 2 days ago

The Beijing Olympics are playing out inside a massive quarantine bubble...

www.kosu.org

The Guardian

Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics daily briefing: Norway add to medal haul

Today in a nutshell: The US men’s team make an unexpected ice hockey exit but American skiers claim a men’s slopestyle 1-2 as Norway continue to dominate the medals. Next up: There is freestyle skiing, ice hockey, curling and short track speed skating still to come today. Tomorrow: the finale of the Kamila Valieva show.
SPORTS
#Beijing Olympics#Winter Olympics#Winter Games#Quarantine#Npr
NBC News

What the lack of tights for Black figure skaters says about the sport

Louisa Warwin’s discovery of figure skating at age 6 propelled her to an accomplished career. She has participated in competitions around the globe and has received numerous accolades, including a medal at the 2020 Reykjavik International Games. But in the midst of her success, the 28-year-old, who is also a violinist, continues to encounter a longstanding issue: finding the right tights to match her skin tone.
SPORTS
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Migrants sew their mouths shut en route to US border to raise alarm on immigration policies

Some undocumented migrants have been sewing their mouths shut and going on hunger strike to get attention from the Mexican government over its immigration policy.The migrants, on the southern border of Mexico outside the office of the National Migration Institute (INM) in Tapachula, are hoping to be allowed passage to the US border. In a shocking and bloody statement, the Central and South American migrants have helped each other to use needles and plastic threads to pierce their skin and bind their mouths closed. A small opening in the mouth has been left for liquids, but stitching frequently bleeds and...
IMMIGRATION
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Olympics Live: China talks politics -- finally

BEIJING — (AP) — The Latest on the Beijing Winter Olympics:. For two weeks and more, China's stance on questions about its politics and policies has been straightforward: It's the Olympics, and we're not talking about these things. That changed Thursday at the Beijing organizing committee's daily news...
SPORTS
The Associated Press

Olympics Live: China pair breaks figure skating world record

BEIJING (AP) — The Latest on the Beijing Winter Olympics:. Sui Wenjing and Han Cong of China shattered their own world record for a short program at the Beijing Games on Friday night, giving them the narrowest of leads over Russian rivals Evgenia Tarasova and Vladimir Morozov heading into the free skate to decide the Olympic champion.
SPORTS
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Ever wonder what watching the Winter Olympics for 24 hours straight looks like?

The idea is so terrible it’s good. It’s a pitch that sounded solid, and the regret is tangible the start of the project: Watching 24 hours straight of Winter Olympics coverage. Even my colleague, venerable columnist Bud Kennedy, thinks this is a terrible idea. “I feel for you,...
NFL
kosu.org

A look at why there's a scarcity of doctors in the U.S.

The pandemic has made it clear that the American health care system has a scarcity issue. The U.S. has one of the lowest numbers of physicians per capita in the developed world and has the longest and most expensive education route to become one. Derek Thompson, a staff writer at...
HEALTH SERVICES
KLFY.com

BEIJING SNAPSHOT: Local fans allowed inside Olympic bubble

BEIJING (AP) — Some local fans are getting to watch the Beijing Games in person, though it’s not clear exactly how they were selected for a visit inside the tightly controlled Olympic bubble. As part of the strict measures intended to prevent the spread of COVID-19 at the...
TOKYO OLYMPICS

