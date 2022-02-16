"Everything That's Wrong With Modern Football!" - A Week in the City

When Manchester City were given an away tie to Peterborough in the FA Cup last week, I wasn’t expecting any great controversy outside of the usual clamour from the rival fans (who definitely don’t care about City winning things, by the way) who insist that the draws are rigged as City are given another easy tie.

Am I still allowed to call Peterborough 'an easy tie'? I don’t know anymore.

As many of you who grace this website will know, the City Xtra YouTube channel, hosted by Jordan and Lewis, do a lot of live watchalongs.

On this occasion, Lewis did the watchalong for the cup draw and you can watch his reaction to the draw as it happened here. I won’t defend what Lewis says because I have absolutely no reason to. There is nothing wrong here.

Was this just an obvious joke made by a channel which is well know for making jokes at the expense of both themselves as well as other football clubs? Or was it a vicious, mean-spirited, spiteful attack on a great footballing institution based in *checks Wikipedia* the county of Cambridgeshire, formed in 1934 and playing at London Road?

Well, it would appear that a large section of Twitter fans had decided the latter was true, as a tweet from Peterborough fan, Kevin Chapman of Football Manager (Week in the City bingo cards out again) Youtuber fame, went quite viral.

I’m not sure what it is that’s supposed to be “everything wrong with modern football” about this. Is it the fact that Lewis, somebody who has literally never seen Manchester City play against Peterborough in his lifetime, as has nobody else under the age of 40, doesn’t know exactly where Peterborough sit in the footballing pyramid off the top of his head? Because if that’s the case then I think 99.9% of football fans are the problem here, not just Lewis.

I couldn’t even tell you where Peterborough even is. I’m serious, give me a map of the UK and ask me to point to the bit where Peterborough is and I’m just as likely to point to Bristol as I am Peterborough. A lack of geographical knowledge is hardly the end of modern football as we know it.

Is it the fact that Lewis said, “These are s*** these, these are bad, guys” about a team which is sitting 22nd in the Championship and has one league win in their last 14 games? Since Lewis’ video, Peterborough - who were in League One this time last year, have conceded five goals in two defeats and have scored none in reply.

Not exactly the kind of team that a Manchester City fan should be looking at fearfully.

Of course, as this is the first time that anybody has ever called another football team “bad”, it was only natural that everybody would lose their minds over it. Lewis truly broke new ground here by saying that another football team is not good, quite frankly the footage was shocking. Never before have football fans disrespected one another’s clubs. The Emptihad memes are just a figment of Manchester City’s imagination.

As somebody who’s been subscribed to Kevin for the best part of four or five years, I’ll avoid the obvious comeback that as somebody who watches his videos I could absolutely go back through his content, as anybody could, and find multiple instances of times where he’s known absolutely nothing about internationally famous players and sometimes even clubs. Could he name an average Manchester City starting XI? Probably not. But I’ll avoid that obvious comeback.

Despite all of this, I honestly understand a Posh fan looking at this footage and being pretty annoyed. Christ knows there’s enough City fans who’ve got their backs up over various figures and fan channels slagging off their club, I can’t really begrudge the fairly standard football fan reaction. If somebody calls your team bad, even if you are bad, you’re well within your rights to be a bit cheesed off at somebody talking you down. Football fans are like your brother. You can call them every name under the sun, but nobody else can.

Having said that, I still think what Lewis did was totally ordinary. Come FA Cup draw time, fans will look at where their club sits in the league pyramid, compare it to where their opposition sits in said pyramid, and draw their conclusions. If Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City can’t look at a team in a Championship relegation dogfight and feel like they should roll them over then something’s gone very wrong.

And this is where my biggest issue comes in. A large part of the response to Lewis’ video was from fellow Manchester City fans.

“Don’t be so disrespectful to them, we were there once.”

“As a lifelong City fan, I find this video embarrassing.”

“Always had a lot of respect for Peterborough, this fan doesn’t represent us!”

It’s absolutely ridiculous. It’s virtue-signalling, hand-holding, kumbaya nonsense. “Ooo, sorry Peterborough fans, some of us out there are still good guys, we love you Peterborough, I’ll be rooting for you this season!”

It’s definitely a thing which comes from the older generations of City fans and it’s almost certainly rooted in the fact that, given that the club spent the 80s and the mid-to-late 90s in complete turmoil outside of the top division, a lot of these fans still think of City as being a humble club in Moss Side. A lovely local club which loves to take the piss out of itself and has a great mutual respect for all who find themselves in a similar predicament to themselves. This is what the club will always be to some.

In many ways, a lot of this is still true. City fans certainly do like to take the piss of themselves. However we’re certainly not a lovely local club anymore. City is a global brand backed by a multi-billionaire. Recent investments from Silver Lake value the club at around £5 billion, which would put it at the top of many “most valuable sports teams in the world” lists. This is the level on which this club operates. It’s a level which inspired the club to join the European Super League when it went around. This is no longer the rebellious Manchester club to support. We’re the glory hunters’ club. We're what Manchester United were in the 90s and 00s.

I’m not particularly happy about that myself, as I’m sure many other fans won’t be when they read that. But this is reality. Pep Guardiola is our manager. Bernardo Silva is somehow not our club’s best footballer. Phil Foden, somebody who would probably be the best player in the Premier League ten years ago, isn’t even in our top three. The club is on course to win its fourth Premier League title in five years. This will be the 10th trophy under Guardiola since his arrival in 2016.

If you’re a Manchester City fan and, despite all of that, you genuinely have a problem with somebody who is in their early 20s and has spent at least half their life watching Manchester City be a genuinely successful team, thinking that Peterborough are a team that City should wipe the floor with, well, I’m sorry, I think you might be the one in the wrong.

What on earth is wrong with a bit of tribalism? What's wrong with thinking you should comfortably beat your opponent who sits 41 places below you in the footballing pyramid? What's so controversial about this?

To you, Kevin Chapman, as for what’s really “everything wrong with modern football”, look no further than Peterborough United’s initial ticket prices for the tie.

£32 for a non-season ticket holding child. A day out for two parents and (being generous) one child, neither of which having season tickets, would cost £106.

Of course, Peterborough’s Owner cleared things up on an Instagram video shortly afterwards once the backlash began to kick in. Naturally he claimed that the pricing “had not been approved” and that it was an error. A cynical person might suggest that the club was begging to cash in on a tie with a big name club and only reversed the decision to do so when the decision received such unanimous criticism from Posh fans. Just as well I’m not cynical.

I naturally look forward to Peterborough fans showing the true meaning of modern football as they do what fans of every team that Manchester City play against does - sing “Where were you when you were s***?” progressively quieter and quieter as they watch their team take a 4-0 battering.

You know what the funny thing is? We're reaching an age where the answer to that question for many fans will soon be "I wasn't born yet". God help certain City fans when that day comes around.

