Golf

Webb Simpson, Peter Malnati named PGA Tour Player Advisory Council Co-Chairmen

By Todd Kelly
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
Photo by Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports

Webb Simpson and Peter Malnati were elected Co-Chairmen of the Player Advisory Council for the PGA Tour by Tour membership.

Voting ended Monday. The two will serve in these roles for the 2022 calendar year. They will then succeed Kevin Kisner and James Hahn as Player Directors on the Policy Board, serving three-year terms starting in 2023. They will join Charley Hoffman (2021-23) and Rory McIlroy (2022-24) on the Policy Board.

The PAC has 16 members and works with the PGA Tour’s Policy Board and Commissioner Jay Monahan on issues affecting the Tour.

PAC membership:

Patrick Cantlay

Paul Casey

Austin Cook

Joel Dahmen

Harry Higgs

Billy Horschel

Russell Knox

Brooks Koepka

Justin Lower

Peter Malnati

Graeme McDowell

Maverick McNealy

Trey Mullinax

Jon Rahm

Webb Simpson

Will Zalatoris

