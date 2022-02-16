Webb Simpson, Peter Malnati named PGA Tour Player Advisory Council Co-Chairmen
Webb Simpson and Peter Malnati were elected Co-Chairmen of the Player Advisory Council for the PGA Tour by Tour membership.
Voting ended Monday. The two will serve in these roles for the 2022 calendar year. They will then succeed Kevin Kisner and James Hahn as Player Directors on the Policy Board, serving three-year terms starting in 2023. They will join Charley Hoffman (2021-23) and Rory McIlroy (2022-24) on the Policy Board.
The PAC has 16 members and works with the PGA Tour’s Policy Board and Commissioner Jay Monahan on issues affecting the Tour.
PAC membership:
Patrick Cantlay
Paul Casey
Austin Cook
Joel Dahmen
Harry Higgs
Billy Horschel
Russell Knox
Brooks Koepka
Justin Lower
Peter Malnati
Graeme McDowell
Maverick McNealy
Trey Mullinax
Jon Rahm
Webb Simpson
Will Zalatoris
Comments / 0