ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Manchester City Release Statement Confirming Diversion of First-Team Plane from Lisbon Following Champions League Exploits

By Freddie Pye
CityXtra
CityXtra
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WpVw1_0eGMbv2R00

Pep Guardiola's side completed a successful trip to Portugal on Tuesday night, taking a 5-0 advantage back to the Etihad Stadium for the second-leg of their Champions League last-16 tie against Sporting CP.

Goals from Riyad Mahrez, Phil Foden, Raheem Sterling, and a brace from former Benfica star Bernardo Silva all but secured Manchester City's place in the quarter-finals of Europe's premier club competition.

However, the trip as a whole did in fact endure some difficulty, as the club confirmed a diversion to their flight en route back to Manchester on Wednesday evening, via a statement on social media.

Writing on their official Twitter account, Manchester City said, "We can confirm the plane transporting the first team home from Lisbon has landed safely in Liverpool, after high winds forced a diversion from Manchester."

The North-West of England, similarly to large parts of the United Kingdom is battling with the impact of Storm Dudley at present, with wind speeds of up to 90mph predicted.

The worst of the storm is reportedly expected to hit between 2pm to midnight on Thursday morning, with a yellow weather warning covering the rest of north England and the midlands.

Following their return to Manchester on Wednesday night, Pep Guardiola will be looking to put together preparations for their upcoming Premier League clash against Tottenham on Saturday afternoon.

The reigning Premier League champions currently have a nine-point lead over second-place Liverpool, although Jurgen Klopp's men do have a game in hand at present.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

Comments / 0

Related
firstsportz.com

‘The worst penalty taker ever ?’- Twitter REACTS as Real Madrid fans call Lionel Messi ‘Finished’ after penalty miss in the Champions League

Lionel Messi’s PSG were up against Real Madrid in the first leg of Champions League Round of 16 tie and it was a night to forget personally for the Argentine superstar as he missed from the penalty spot with Real Madrid shot-stopper Thibaut Courtois coming up big for his side to deny the seven-time Ballon D’or winner. Messi has now missed three of his last five penalties in all competitions.
SOCCER
SPORTbible

Neymar Absolutely Ran The Show In 20-Minute Cameo Vs Real Madrid

Neymar only needed 20 minutes to run the show in Paris Saint-Germain's last-gasp win over Real Madrid on Wednesday night. The Brazilian superstar was among the substitutes for the Champions League round of 16 clash at the Parc Des Princes and watched Thibaut Courtois guess right and deny Lionel Messi from the penalty spot.
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pep Guardiola
Person
Bernardo Silva
Person
Raheem Sterling
Person
Phil Foden
Person
Jurgen Klopp
Person
Riyad Mahrez
CityXtra

"It Was a Moment We Were Going Down" - Pep Guardiola Describes the Moment Man City's Flight Aborted Landing at Manchester Airport

Manchester City beat Sporting Lisbon in the first-leg of their UEFA Champions League last-16 on Tuesday, in the Portuguese capital. Goals from Riyad Mahrez, Bernardo Silva, Phil Foden, and Raheem Sterling helped last season's finalists to a 5-0 first-leg win - with VAR denying former Benfica player Bernardo Silva a hat-trick in the second half.
UEFA
Daily Mail

'Everyone has a gold medal, but not me. I hate skating. I hate it': Distraught Russian silver-medallist Alexandra Trusova, 17, vows to 'never skate again' in extraordinary rant after missing out on victory at Beijing Winter Olympics

The pressure weighing on teenage figure skaters was all too evident on Thursday when silver medallist Alexandra Trusova broke down in tears before the podium ceremony after the women's single event at the Beijing Olympics. The 17-year-old Russian, who attempted five quadruple jumps in a high-octane routine at the Capital...
SPORTS
NBC News

What the lack of tights for Black figure skaters says about the sport

Louisa Warwin’s discovery of figure skating at age 6 propelled her to an accomplished career. She has participated in competitions around the globe and has received numerous accolades, including a medal at the 2020 Reykjavik International Games. But in the midst of her success, the 28-year-old, who is also a violinist, continues to encounter a longstanding issue: finding the right tights to match her skin tone.
SPORTS
firstsportz.com

‘It’s terrible for tennis!’ Pam Shriver SLAMS Novak Djokovic for taking an Anti-Vaccine stand

In an exclusive interview with BBC, World No.1 Novak Djokovic clarified his vaccination stand once again and spoke for the first time after getting deported from Australia for not complying with the country’s rules. Djokovic spoke in length about why he feels vaccination shouldn’t be imposed on anyone and even said that he is ready to miss tournaments in the future but made it clear that he won’t get vaccinated.
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Manchester City#Twitter#Tottenham
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
Country
Portugal
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
Tennis World Usa

'You don’t want to play Novak Djokovic because...', says former ATP ace

Novak Djokovic has finally come out of the closet. And he even said he was willing to give up tennis, and everything he has accumulated over the course of his career, rather than get vaccinated. The Serbian tennis player, forced to abandon the Australian throne in surreal circumstances, confessed this in the course of a long interview released exclusively to the BBC.
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Jamie Carragher admits his Liverpool team that won the Champions League in 2005 were 'BORING' compared to Jurgen Klopp's energetic side... and says Man United 'can't carry' Cristiano Ronaldo to 'win the big trophies'

Jamie Carragher has admitted that his Liverpool team that won the Champions League in 2005 were 'boring' when compared to Jurgen Klopp's exciting Reds side now. Liverpool put on a masterclass performance at the San Siro on Wednesday as they beat Inter Milan 2-0 in the first leg of their last-16 encounter, with Klopp's men earning plaudits for their trademark high-pressing and energetic style of play.
PREMIER LEAGUE
ESPN

Cristiano Ronaldo, David De Gea 8/10 as Manchester United get back to winning ways

Manchester United kept their European hopes alive as Ralf Rangnick's side returned to winning ways with a vital 2-0 win over 10-man Brighton on Tuesday. The Red Devils were poor in the first half and could have been dead and buried had the visitors taken the chances. The best of them fell to Jakub Moder, who was twice spectacularly thwarted by David de Gea either side of a Jadon Sancho effort.
PREMIER LEAGUE
CBS Sports

Inter Milan vs. Liverpool score, ratings: Roberto Firmino, Mo Salah have Reds near Champions League quarters

Liverpool are on the verge of a spot in the Champions League quarterfinals after earning a well-deserved 2-0 win at Inter Milan on Wednesday in their round of 16 first leg. The Reds dominated the chances for most of the match, but it looked like it would end in a 0-0 draw as the seconds ticked off. Substitute Roberto Firmino and superstar attacker Mohamed Salah had other ideas and both scored in the final quarter of an hour to give Liverpool the comfortable lead. The winning goal from Firmino came off a corner kick where the Brazilian headed home an unbelievable goal in the 75th minute:
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Inter Milan vs Liverpool live stream: How to watch Champions League fixture online and on TV tonight

Liverpool visit Inter Milan in the Champions League tonight in the first leg of a huge knockout tie at the San Siro. The Reds qualified for the last-16 after winning all of their six group games, including victory against AC Milan in tonight’s stadium. Jurgen Klopp’s side are in great form, having won four matches in a row in the Premier League to keep pace with Manchester City in the table. They face an Inter side who qualified as runners-up behind Real Madrid, with the Italian champions involved in a title race themselves in Serie A. Here’s everything you...
PREMIER LEAGUE
CityXtra

CityXtra

New York City, NY
994
Followers
4K+
Post
220K+
Views
ABOUT

CityXtra is a FanNation channel covering the Manchester City Football Club

Comments / 0

Community Policy