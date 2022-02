SEDGWICK COUNTY— A Kansas woman who shot and killed a man she accused of beating her adult son with a baseball bat is going to prison for sixteen years. On Thursday, 43-year-old Amber Ahrens was sentenced for the 2020 shooting death of 53-year-old David Leddy outside a Wichita home, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's office.

SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO