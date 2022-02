Tom Brady revealed on his "Let's Go!" podcast this week that he's "super content and happy" with his decision to retire following the 2021 NFL season. But the former Buccaneers and Patriots quarterback added that he plans to take his next steps "day by day" and said "nothing's promised for us," echoing the contemplative nature of previous comments on the show, in which he refused to rule out a future comeback. Behind the scenes, some of Brady's former Patriots peers believe the QB still wants to play, according to NFL Media's Mike Giardi, and isn't actually retiring before the 2022 campaign.

