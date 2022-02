Welp, tomorrow it is. Another session is coming, and with it a response from the players. As we discussed earlier today, it’s likely that the players will move on a number of issues, but the moves will be very small. On that, it’s hard to blame the players – the owner offers have really been rough so far – and it might just have to be this kind of chip-chip-chip away over the next several weeks. I don’t foresee Opening Day happening as scheduled, though a lot will be determined by tomorrow’s session, and how quickly/agreeably the owners respond to whatever comes from the players tomorrow. No matter how good the offer, I would not expect a response from the owners until maybe mid-next-week at the earliest, given the pace of these things.

