ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

T20 World Cup in focus as India take on West Indies

By Sudipto Ganguly
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qvFa8_0eGMVE5m00

MUMBAI, Feb 15 (Reuters) - India will use the three-match home series against West Indies to identify players for this year's Twenty20 World Cup in Australia and work towards building a bigger talent pool, captain Rohit Sharma said on Tuesday.

The hosts take on West Indies at Kolkata's Eden Gardens in a series starting from Wednesday after blanking their Caribbean opponents 3-0 in 50-overs matches in Ahmedabad.

"The idea is to identify the players who are going to play the World Cup and give them the game time," Rohit, who replaced Virat Kohli as skipper in white-ball formats, told reporters.

"There are a lot of players who are injured and not with the team. Come the World Cup, I don't know who's going to be fit and who's not going to be fit, but we've just got to get the back-ups ready.

"We have a packed schedule and injuries will happen. It's important we give players enough game time keeping everything in mind."

India, who won the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007, failed to reach the semi-finals of last year's edition in the United Arab Emirates with the 2022 tournament scheduled to be held in October-November.

West Indies are the only side to have won the T20 World Cup twice and recently beat England 3-2 at home.

"We are trying to find those holes that are there in the squad and try and fill that gap," Rohit added.

"All these guys are very young and haven't played a lot of cricket. We need to give them the assurance and the game time. Once we have that, then we can try out things.

"We've spoken to guys about what roles they will need to do during the World Cup. Mindset needs to be to bat or bowl in that fashion. The clarity has been given to them."

Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly; editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Courtney Lawes set to return for England against Wales after recovering from concussion

Courtney Lawes has resumed full training in time to reinforce the middle phase of England’s Six Nations title push.Lawes was unable to play in the opening two rounds of the tournament because of concussion but has now completed his return to play protocols and comes into contention to face Wales next Saturday.As well as restoring the 32-year-old to England’s back row, Eddie Jones must decide whether he should resume in the captaincy role he filled during the autumn.“Courtney trained fully today (Friday), which is obviously really good news for himself and England. He looked sharp,” defence coach Anthony Seibold said.“That was the last box for him to tick. He’s had a very thorough return to play integration and did everything in the session.” Read More UK weather – live: Storm Eunice sparks Cobra meeting, London red alertUkraine news: Rebels say Kiev forces shelled them again
WORLD
ClutchPoints

India vs West Indies, 1st T20I: Match Preview + Fantasy Picks

India vs West Indies, 1st T20I, Eden Gardens. After getting whitewashed in the ODI series, it is time to hit back to the Windies side with the T20I series. Some serious changes needed to be made in the Indian side as their batter failed to make big scores in the ODIs. With T20I World Cup ahead this year, both teams will be looking to play their best possible 11 in the game.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rohit Sharma
Person
Virat Kohli
newschain

Canada draw is ‘great lesson’ for England ahead of Euros, says Sarina Wiegman

Sarina Wiegman is confident her England team will learn a valuable lesson ahead of their Euro 2022 finals campaign after they were pegged back by Olympic champions Canada. Wiegman’s side deservedly led 1-0 at Middlesbrough’s Riverside Stadium on Thursday evening as they dominated the Canadians in the first half of their opening Arnold Clark Cup fixture, but they ultimately had to make do with a 1-1 draw after the visitors showed their class after the break.
SPORTS
BBC

Azhar Ali: Worcestershire sign Pakistan batter to replace Matthew Wade

Worcestershire have brought in Pakistan batter Azhar Ali as a replacement for the unavailable Matthew Wade for the 2022 County Championship season. Former Somerset right-hander Azhar, 36, has hit 18 centuries in 91 Test matches for his country, averaging 42.53. He will replace Australia batter Wade, who had agreed to...
WORLD
BBC

Commonwealth Games set for Victoria, Australia, in 2026

The 2026 Commonwealth Games are set to be awarded to Victoria in Australia. The Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) have entered an 'exclusive dialogue' period with the state's authorities. While a submission still has to be formally evaluated, Victoria is now likely to be officially confirmed as the host in April.
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#T20#West Indies#Cricket#England
blackchronicle.com

New format for T20 World Cup Qualifier: fewer games, higher stakes

Peter Della Penna is an American cricket journalist who also writes for ESPNcricinfo.com and DreamCricket.com. Since 2010, he has penned the USA entry in the Cricket Round the World section of the Wisden Cricketers’ Almanack. When the men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier begins on Friday in Oman, it will...
SPORTS
BBC

European Cricket League: Griffins secure top-three place despite narrow loss

Guernsey champions Griffins have made the top three of their group in the European Cricket League despite a narrow defeat in their final game. They beat Bulgarian champions Indo-Bulgarian by eight wickets in the first of their two matches on Wednesday as they reached their target of 108 with three balls to spare.
WORLD
BBC

'More like the England I know' - Canada's Bev Priestman on the Lionesses

Canada head coach Bev Priestman said England looked "more like the England I know" after her side drew 1-1 with the Lionesses in their opening match of the Arnold Clark Cup. Priestman was assistant manager with England under former boss Phil Neville and helped guide the team to the semi-finals of the 2019 World Cup.
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
Country
India
Place
Mumbai
NewsBreak
Sports
Reuters

India unlikely to field cricket teams in Hangzhou Asiad

NEW DELHI, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Cricket will make a comeback at the Asian Games in Hangzhou later this year but India, the game's financial engine, is unlikely to field teams owing to existing commitments. Few expected India's men's team to compete in the September Games risking injury to the...
SPORTS
The Independent

England to play two Nations League matches at Molineux

England will play their two home Nations League fixtures this summer at Molineux, the Football Association has announced.Italy are the first opponents on 11 June in a repeat of last summer’s Euro 2020 final, where the behaviour of England fans in and around Wembley means this meeting will take place behind closed doors.The second game, against Hungary three days later, will also take place at Wolves’ stadium, which last hosted the men’s senior side in 1956.England boss Gareth Southgate said: “While Wembley is our home, we very much enjoy taking the squad on the road where possible, particularly in the...
RUGBY
BBC

Scotland women aim to 'inspire next generation' with World Cup place

Scotland aim to "inspire the next generation" of women to take up rugby by qualifying for the World Cup, says captain Rachel Malcolm. Bryan Easson's side face the winners of Kazakhstan v Colombia in a play-off final - live on BBC Alba - in Dubai on 25 February for a place at the delayed 2021 showpiece in October.
RUGBY
Shropshire Star

Molineux to host England men's team for first time since 1956

Molineux will host the England men's team for the first time in more than 65 years for two Nations League fixtures this summer. Gareth Southgate's side will travel to Wolverhampton to face Italy on Saturday June 11, which will be behind closed doors due to UEFA sanctions, and then Hungary on Tuesday June 14, which fans will be able to attend.
UEFA
The Independent

Manu Tuilagi set for Six Nations return after being named in England training squad

Manu Tuilagi and Courtney Lawes have been included in Eddie Jones’ 25-man England rugby squad for a five-day training camp in London.Sale centre Tuilagi continued his recent return for his club at the weekend after recovering from a hamstring injury, while Northampton forward Lawes has been sidelined due to a head injury.England Rugby announced on Twitter: “Manu Tuilagi returns to the squad after injury. Sam Simmonds will not take part in training this week as part of the management of an ongoing hip issue and will be rehabbing in camp.“Courtney Lawes and Jonny Hill will also join up with the...
RUGBY
BBC

England 1-1 Canada: Lionesses held to draw in opening game of Arnold Clark Cup

England were "a little sloppy" and should have scored more goals against Olympic champions Canada in their opening match of the Arnold Clark Cup, says manager Sarina Wiegman. Millie Bright gave the Lionesses the lead with an excellent volley at Middlesbrough's Riverside Stadium before Manchester City's Janine Beckie equalised for Canada with an equally stunning goal.
WORLD
Reuters

Reuters

317K+
Followers
284K+
Post
146M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy