Super Bowl Bowl Sunday wasn't as busy as you might expect for police in Bossier Parish this year. There were 9 suspects booked into jail by the Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office on Super Bowl Sunday. That's actually less than the previous Sunday, when 18 people were booked into jail. Logic would suggest that there may have actually been more arrests expected on a busy day like Super Bowl Sunday, but that didn't come true in Bossier Parish this year.

BOSSIER PARISH, LA ・ 3 DAYS AGO