Dept. of Defense warns about threat from further consolidation

By Joshua Fineman
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Dept. of Defense is concerned that consolidation in the defense industry could be harmful to national security. Consolidation in the 1990s "significantly reduced competition" for U.S-based prime contractors from 51 in 1993 to 5 now, including Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT), Raytheon (NYSE:RTX), Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC), Boeing (NYSE:BA) and General Dynamics (NYSE:GD),...

lawfareblog.com

What the Defense Department’s 2021 China Military Power Report Tells Us About Defense Innovation

The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) is increasingly public about its national efforts—and its timelines—to achieve a “great rejuvenation” of China through technology leadership. The CCP hopes by 2049 to accomplish its centenary goal of maturing into “a modern socialist country that is prosperous, strong, democratic, culturally advanced and harmonious”; by 2035 to complete its “China Standards” push to standardize and create interoperability in emerging technologies; by 2030 to become the world leader in artificial intelligence (AI); by 2027 to reach its recently announced aim to completely modernize the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) into a force capable of “intelligentized” warfare; and by 2025 to fulfill its “Made in China” objectives of growing the amount of high-tech goods manufactured in China from agricultural technologies to maritime and aerospace engineering. These wide-ranging goals are contingent, if not focused explicitly, on China strengthening its command of emerging technologies, as the U.S. Department of Defense’s 2021 annual China Military Power Report to Congress makes clear. These emerging technologies include AI and advanced robotics, semiconductors and advanced computing, quantum, biotechnology, hypersonic and directed energy weapons, and advanced materials and alternative energy.
defense.gov

DOD Focused on Protecting the Defense Industrial Base From Cyber Threats

The Defense Department relies on the entrepreneurial companies and their innovative, hard-working employees in the defense industrial base, or DIB, to create capabilities for warfighters. Through procurements from private-sector sources, the department leverages the best technologies and innovations to give service members the battlefield advantages they need to win decisively, Deputy...
aerotechnews.com

Consolidation of defense industrial base poses risks to national security

The U.S. Defense Department recently issued a report that reveals consolidation in the defense industrial base, which poses risks to national security. The report lays out a series of proposed efforts by the department — including keeping a closer watch on mergers among defense contractors — to help mitigate that risk.
