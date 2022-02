Code Galaxy Virtual Summer Camps offers online courses in Graphic Design, Web Development, CAD, Minecraft, Scratch, and more for kids ages 5-17. Code Galaxy offers the most comprehensive online summer camps students can enroll in. All classes are taught live by qualified teachers at a time that works for you. They offer programming skills for elementary and middle-schoolers through thrilling and interactive projects.

