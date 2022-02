Team26 will make their 2022 home debut at Rhoads Stadium this weekend in the Easton Bama Bash. After going 4-0 in the Candrea Classic this past weekend to open the season, including hitting 10 home runs, pitching 33 strikeouts, and run ruling two opponents, Alabama looks to keep their hot streak going. The No. 2 ranked Crimson Tide will play Evansville, No. 8 Virginia Tech twice, and Middle Tennessee twice for a total of five games this weekend.

