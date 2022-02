Have you ever tried a product and loved it so much that you ended up recommending it to all of your friends? Within a couple of weeks, you notice that your friends took you up on your suggestion, and maybe they even tell you about how much they are enjoying the product—just like you said they would. There may be a moment where you pause and think to yourself, “Wow, I really should be getting commission for this!”

ECONOMY ・ 4 DAYS AGO