What life is like inside the Winter Olympics quarantine bubble in Beijing

Today at the Winter Olympics, 15-year-old Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva skated right past the raging controversy over her failed drug test. She finished first in the women's individual short program. It was an emotional performance for her. She did not even get the OK to compete until yesterday. That is when a sports tribunal decided that banishing Valieva from the Games would severely harm her. NPR's Tom Goldman was at the Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing for the event. He's on the line from Beijing now. Hey, Tom.
