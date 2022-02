Lubbock is definitely in need of a new good bistro, so I'm excited about this new place coming to University right across the street from Texas Tech. While there is not a lot of information on this new Dreamer's Bistro anywhere, they do have a Facebook page and posted this month that they're opening up very soon. I went by and the inside of the eatery definitely looks close to done and really good.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO