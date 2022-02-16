ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Some Steelers fans will never be happy with a coaching hire

By Curt Popejoy
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rJNuO_0eGMKzxW00

When every Pittsburgh Steelers season ends, the fanbase spends several weeks continuing their favorite game of all. The blame game. Fans spend an inordinate amount of time criticizing the players and more importantly the coaching staff. Fans want to gut the coaching staff every season and have very little patience for the guys already on the payroll.

However, there is more to this story. When the Steelers do make coaching moves, they are often promotions made internally. Which equally enrages the fans who look for it to simply be more of the same.

So what have the Steelers done this offseason? So far they have replaced the wide receivers and offensive line coaches with outside candidates. How did fans react? Were they excited about some new blood on the staff? Nope, they complained. Because this is what they do.

Will these coaching changes make the team better in 2022? It’s impossible to predict right now. But as someone who definitely falls into the category of supporting outside hires, I’m anxious to see what they can do.

Comments / 2

Related
The Spun

Look: Matthew Stafford’s Wife Responds To Tom Brady

Matthew Stafford is enjoying himself at the Los Angeles Rams Super Bowl parade on Wednesday afternoon. The Super Bowl-winning quarterback and his team are celebrating their championship in Los Angeles today. Stafford and his teammates are managing to stay hydrated. Video of a feeling good Stafford giving a speech at...
NFL
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Dallas Cowboys scandal met with outrage, disgust, calls for Jerry Jones ouster from NFL

Never a dull moment for the Dallas Cowboys. Owner and general manager Jerry Jones admittedly likes it that way but even he is likely shuddering in the wake of the latest scandal. ESPN’s story Wednesday that details a lawsuit by four Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders over sexual misconduct allegations against former...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Tom Brady’s strong reaction to Matthew Stafford, LA winning Super Bowl 56

The GOAT himself, Tom Brady has spoken out about last Sunday’s Super Bowl 56 spectacle as he congratulated Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams for their triumph over the Cincinnati Bengals. Brady, who recently called time on what was an illustrious 22-year career, was not on the pitch for the biggest game of the year. However, he was still able to appreciate the show, albeit from an entirely new perspective.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Steelers#Coaching#American Football
CBS LA

Matt Stafford To Cover Hospital Bill, Replace Cameras For Photographer Who Fell At Rams Super Bowl Rally

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford and the team said they would cover the hospital bill for a photographer after she fell off the stage during the team’s Super Bowl rally Wednesday. Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford and photographer Kelly Smiley at the Rams Super Bowl rally just moments before Smiley fell off the stage. Feb. 16, 2022. (media pool feed) Stafford, his wife Kelly, and the Rams released a joint statement saying, “We have been in communication with Kelly Smiley since yesterday’s incident and we are sorry for what happened. As we told Kelly, we will be covering...
NFL
The Spun

Deshaun Watson Reportedly Interested In 2 Teams: NFL Fans React

Earlier Wednesday morning, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported that Deshaun Watson has two teams “on his radar” for a potential trade. According to Fowler, Watson has interest in the Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. While the Vikings have Kirk Cousins under contract, the Buccaneers are in clear need of a new quarterback.
NFL
TexansDaily

Deshaun Watson Trade: Texans QB Puts 2 New Teams on Wish List

We know one part of what Deshaun Watson wants. But along with that, in a way that seems to help the Houston Texans, reports now have the unhappy QB Watson willing to expand his list of NFL destinations. Would Watson waive his trade-veto clause for employment with the Tampa Bay...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to disturbing Dallas Cowboys news

ESPN Senior Writer Don Van Natta Jr. reported Wednesday that the Dallas Cowboys agreed to pay a confidential settlement of $2.4 million to four cheerleaders who accused former Cowboys senior vice president for public relations and communications Richard Dalrymple of spying on them as they got undressed during an event at AT&T Stadium in 2015.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Funny video of Joe Burrow talking to Rams defenders goes viral

This year’s Super Bowl left Joe Burrow with a bad taste in his mouth. But it definitely wasn’t all negative for him that day. A funny video of the Cincinnati Bengals quarterback went viral Wednesday after being posted by NFL Game Day All-Access. In the clip, which was from the Super Bowl, Burrow went over to introduce himself to a few Los Angeles Rams defenders while they were on the field together, namely, Von Miller, Aaron Donald, and Eric Weddle. He hilariously led by saying, “I’m Joe.”
NFL
The Spun

4 Teams Pushing For Quarterback Trades: NFL Fans React

Earlier this week, Sports Illustrated’s NFL insider Albert Breer suggested four NFL teams are “ready to take a major swing” at the quarterback position this offseason. “We still don’t know which quarterbacks are going to be available,” Breer said in his report. “There’s a good group of suitors out there ready to take a major swing at the position (the Broncos, Eagles, Panthers and Commanders). And the fewer top-end guys—such as Wilson, Watson or Rodgers—are available, the greater Garoppolo’s value will become.”
NFL
The Spun

Everyone’s Making Same Joke About Aaron Rodgers’ Breakup

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and actress Shailene Woodley reportedly ended their engagement and relationship this week. And as you can imagine, a lot of people are reveling in Rodgers’ misery. The past year-plus has not exactly seen Rodgers’ fanbase swell amid two failed playoff runs and a ton of...
NFL
The Spun

Why Aaron Rodgers’ Breakup Is Good News For The Packers

Aaron Rodgers’ breakup with Shailene Woodley might be good news for the Green Bay Packers – and the National Football League as a whole. According to a Wednesday report from InTouch, the Green Bay Packers quarterback and the Hollywood actress have broken up. Rodgers and Woodley dated for...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Aaron Donald reveals what it will take to get him to play in 2022

Aaron Donald has yet to say for certain whether he plans play next season, but he has told the Los Angeles Rams what it will take to get him back. There were reports before the Super Bowl that Donald may retire if the Rams won it all. He didn’t exactly shut down the talk after L.A. defeated the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI. Sean McVay also made it seem like he was contemplating his own future, but the head coach put a lot of that talk to rest when he chanted “run it back!” at Donald during Wednesday’s parade.
NFL
FanSided

5 landing spots for Odell Beckham Jr. in 2022 NFL free agency

Odell Beckham Jr’s free agency got more complicated by his torn ACL in the Super Bowl but these five teams would still be good landing spots. One of the most fascinating free agency situations to follow this offseason involves Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. It appeared as if Beckham had fallen from the ranks of the NFL’s best pass-catchers after getting cut by the Cleveland Browns in the middle of the season but his choice to sign with the Rams revitalized OBJ’s career.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

79K+
Followers
124K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy