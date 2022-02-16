ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Zain Smashes in Super Smash Bros. Tournament

By Larry Ding
uscannenbergmedia.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleZain “Zain” Naghmi won 3-0 against Juan “Mang0″ Marquez in the Ludwig Ahgren Championship Series 4 (LACS 4) final bracket Sunday afternoon. Both were fan-favored contestants and monoliths in the Smash Melee scene, with Zain holding the strongest record throughout and only losing two rounds during the entire...

www.uscannenbergmedia.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Announcement Isn't What Fans Were Hoping For

For the average player on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate support is done. The game isn't getting any more balance updates or DLC characters. However, the game's tournament scene is still being supported, but it's not being supported all that well. Between...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Astro Knights Hits Kickstarter and Smashes Through Goal

Indie Boards & Cards has launched its latest Kickstarter campaign for its new deck-building game Astro Knights, and it has smashed through its funding goal. Astro Knights had a goal of $20,000 but has since amassed $63,333 at last count, and with 16 days to go, you can expect more to come in. Astro Knights is a 1 to 4 player cooperative game that puts players in the role of Astro Knights, heroes that defend the universe from massive threats, of which there are several to battle against in the core box. The game is a deck-builder, but it shakes up that mechanic by never requiring you to shuffle your heroes' decks. Trust me, this is awesome in execution, and I'll have full impressions up soon. In the meantime, you can check out the full campaign on Kickstarter right here.
VIDEO GAMES
411mania.com

Brock Lesnar Recaptures WWE Championship at Elimination Chamber (Pics, Video)

– It looks like it will be Champion vs. Champion, Winner Takes all at WrestleMania 38. Brock Lesnar regained his WWE Championship that he lost last month at WWE Royal Rumble 2022 at tonight’s Elimination Chamber show. In the main event Elimination Chamber match, Lesnar won the match, eliminating Austin Theory last to win the match and the title.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

WWE Hall Of Famer Undergoes Spinal Surgery, Can Never Wrestle Again

That might be for the best. One of the major criticisms you will hear against wrestlers is that what they do is fake. While it is true that the results of the matches are pre-planned, what you see taking place in the ring is very real, as these people are putting their bodies on the line on a regular basis. That kind of work can wear on wrestlers after a bit and now one of them has had to get a lot of work done to repair the damage.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Super Smash Bros Melee#Evo 2016#Lacs 4#Smash Melee#Dreamhack Winter#Gametyrant Expo
The Spun

Look: ESPN Announces New Deal With Popular Host, Reporter

ESPN has announced a new deal with NBA reporter Cassidy Hubbarth. She’s agreed to a multi-year contract extension with the network and will continue to serve as a lead host and reporter for its NBA property. Hubbarth is ecstatic about this contract extension and said as much in a...
NBA
411mania.com

Note On Why Smackdown Tag Team Title Match Didn’t Happen At WWE Elimination Chamber

The Smackdown tag team title match never took place at WWE Elimination Chamber, as The Usos attacked the Viking Raiders before the bell rang. It was ruled that the Raiders couldn’t compete, so the match was called off. According to Fightful Select, the segment happened as it was planned to and the match was not cut for time. It was always the plan for the Usos to attack and cause the match to get called off.
WWE
Fightful

WWE Elimination Chamber: Drew McIntyre vs. Madcap Moss - Falls Count Anywhere Match Result

Madcap Moss faced Drew McIntyre in a Fall Count Anywhere Match at WWE Elimination Chamber. After being attacked and injured by Happy Corbin and Madcap Moss at WWE Day 1, Drew McIntyre made his return at the Royal Rumble with his sights set directly on the Happy duo. He subsequently challenged Moss to a Falls Count Anywhere Match at Elimination Chamber with the hopes of exacting some revenge.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
The Spun

Look: Wild Knockout At UFC Vegas 48 Is Going Viral

David Onama has delivered a violent knockout of Gabriel Benitez at UFC Vegas 48. Onama started teeing off on Benitez before the latter couldn’t get up anymore. This all came in the first round as well as the fight didn’t even last a full minute. Onama started out...
UFC

Comments / 0

Community Policy