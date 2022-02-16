Zain Smashes in Super Smash Bros. Tournament

Indie Boards & Cards has launched its latest Kickstarter campaign for its new deck-building game Astro Knights, and it has smashed through its funding goal. Astro Knights had a goal of $20,000 but has since amassed $63,333 at last count, and with 16 days to go, you can expect more to come in. Astro Knights is a 1 to 4 player cooperative game that puts players in the role of Astro Knights, heroes that defend the universe from massive threats, of which there are several to battle against in the core box. The game is a deck-builder, but it shakes up that mechanic by never requiring you to shuffle your heroes' decks. Trust me, this is awesome in execution, and I'll have full impressions up soon. In the meantime, you can check out the full campaign on Kickstarter right here.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO