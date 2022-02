On Monday afternoon the Vegas Golden Knights announced that captain Mark Stone was heading to Long Term Injury Reserve with a back injury, subsequently opening enough cap space for the team to activate the newly acquired Jack Eichel. Eichel has a salary cap hit of $10 million and fitting him into a fully healthy lineup would be impossible for the Golden Knights. However, Stone’s injury has come at the perfect time for the team as it allows them to dress Eichel without making any changes to the roster.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO