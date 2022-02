For progress in the post-apocalyptic world of Dying Light 2, founding resources and constantly upgrading your tools is essential. One of the resources you would need for upgrading your weapons and tools in the game is Military Tech which can be hard to find. Unlike other resources in the game, Military Tech cannot be located by merely exploring every location. Not only that, but you cannot access many of the locations where you can find Military Techs until you progress further and unlock more Nightrunner Tools or upgrade your Stamina. With a sufficient amount of Military Tech, you can upgrade your gears like Paraglider. Still, some of the locations that contain Military Tech in Dying Light 2 can be accessed very early in the game. Here is where to find Military Tech in Dying Light 2.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO