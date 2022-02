When it comes to Disneyland, one of the most exciting new additions that is getting ready to come is the newly renovated Toontown. Toontown is a gem at Disneyland Park that allows Guests to go into Mickey Mouse’s home, Minnie Mouse’s home, Donald and Daisy’s boat, Chip and Dale’s Tree, Goofy’s house, and more! There are fun aspects like gag factory and Rodger Rabbit’s Toontown Spin available as well. First, we found out Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway would be coming to Toontown, after it debuted in Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and then a makeover of the whole land was announced.

