Alyssa Farah returned to The View today, and like many outspoken fans of the show, Sunny Hostin was ready for her to depart all over again. The guest host, who will be discussing hot topics on the panel until this Thursday, Feb. 10, managed to rile up Hostin as they chatted about the Cuomo administration, masks in elementary schools, and more. As The View searches for a conservative replacement for Meghan McCain, it seems Hostin disapproves of former Trump staffer Farah in particular.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 11 DAYS AGO