The Portland FFA chapter will be busy this coming week, celebrating National FFA Week with plenty of activities in and around Portland High School and the community at large. “FFA week is our opportunity to give back and thank the community and its leaders for continuing to support our organization and our members. Without their support and encouragement, we would not be where we are today,” Portland FFA advisor Katie Hickman said.

PORTLAND, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO