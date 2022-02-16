ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Norwegian oil group's flat debut is energy downer

By Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4N78gh_0eGMCI9x00

LONDON, Feb 16 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Norway’s bumper oil initial public offering has gone off half-cocked. Despite pricing the sale of just under 10% of shares at the bottom of the announced range of 28 Norwegian crowns to 31.50 Norwegian crowns per share, Vår Energi shares at one point fell 4% on their first day of trading read more . That’s despite Brent crude prices standing at $95 a barrel on Wednesday, their highest level since 2014, and a supply-demand imbalance that could keep them elevated .

Still, the share offering from the 69 billion Norwegian crown ($8 billion) oil giant, majority-owned by Italy’s Eni , generated reasonable demand from institutional investors caught between a desire to trumpet their green credentials and the reality that investors short of fossil fuel exposure underperformed in 2021.

And even at the bottom of its pricing range, Vår’s enterprise value was equivalent to 3.2 times likely 2021 EBITDA, just ahead of relevant peers like Aker BP (AKRBP.OL) and Lundin Energy (LUNE.ST). If the current panic about high oil and gas prices prompts a torrent of new supply, Vår’s ropey debut may soon be forgotten. (By George Hay)

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are their own.)

Editing by Peter Thal Larsen and Oliver Taslic

Reuters

Reuters

