There was a lot of hype around Jian “Uzi” Zi-Hao getting picked up by Bilibili Gaming in the mess that was the 2022 pre-season. His retirement was sudden; it felt like Uzi’s story was just getting started. But we hadn’t seen him since he got picked up. It’s tradition for Uzi not to play until the Lunar New Year comes and goes, but it was hard to hold onto hope we’d see him considering how well Chiu “Doggo” Tzu-Chuan was doing.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO