The Madison Central School Board took action on several personnel items during its meeting on Monday. As part of the personnel action, board members approved the retirement of Charla Callahan as a high school office professional, effective June 1st. They also approved the resignation of Karen Giles as the Elementary Counselor, effective at the end of the school year, along with the resignation of Maxine Unterbrunner as a Driver Education instructor effective immediately, and Kristin Morse as an elementary teacher. The board separately approved Max Hodgen’s resignation as head football coach, based on the district finding a suitable replacement.

MADISON, SD ・ 3 DAYS AGO