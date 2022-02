EXCLUSIVE: Actor-producer Kit Harington (Game of Thrones, Gunpowder) has signed with UTA for representation in all areas. Harington broke out in 2011 in the starring role of Jon Snow on HBO’s critically-acclaimed, Emmy winning fantasy series, Game of Thrones, based on the A Song of Ice and Fire novel series by George R. R. Martin. Over the course of the show’s eight-season run, the part brought him seven Screen Actors Guild Award nominations, two Emmy nominations, and noms at the Golden Globes and Critics’ Choice Awards, among other accolades. Harington most recently appeared in Marvel’s Eternals, the hit Amazon series Modern Love and...

CELEBRITIES ・ 15 DAYS AGO