Is ‘Uncharted’ on HBO Max or Netflix? Where to Watch the Tom Holland Movie

You just can’t keep Tom Holland from leaping through the air—except in his new action movie, Uncharted, he doesn’t have any webbing to catch him.

Based on the popular video game series of the same name, Uncharted tells the story of a young treasure hunter named Nathan Drake (played by Holland) who teams up with a seasoned treasure hunter named Sully (played by Mark Wahlberg) to attempt to track down golden artifacts worth upward of five billion billion dollars, that were hidden somewhere by the crew of the Magellan Expedition.

In other words, this is a classic adventure treasure hunt movie. Directed by Ruben Fleischer, best known for the Zombieland movies, it’s sure to be a good time. But what’s the best way to watch Uncharted? Can you stream Uncharted at home?

Read on to learn about where to watch Uncharted, and what we know about the Uncharted streaming release date.

WHERE TO WATCH THE UNCHARTED MOVIE:

Right now, the only place to watch Uncharted is in a movie theater when it opens on Friday, February 18. You can find a showing at a movie theater near you here. After the movie’s theatrical run, you will be able to purchase Uncharted on digital platforms like Amazon, iTunes, Google Play, YouTube, and Vudu.

WHEN WILL A UNCHARTED BE STREAMING?

The short answer is: We don’t know. A digital release date for Uncharted has not yet been announced. Unlike other movie studios during the pandemic, Sony has not had a consistent digital release strategy during the pandemic. Another Sony Movie, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, became available to rent for $19.99 on VOD a little over 45 days in movie theaters. If Uncharted follows a similar strategy, you might be able to rent the movie for $19.99 around April 2022. That said, the latest Spider-Man film from Sony is still playing in theaters nearly two months after its release, with no digital release date in sight. So, it’s hard to say, and will likely depend on how well Uncharted does in theaters.

It’s also possible you will see Uncharted on Disney+ and Netflix. Read on for more info.

WILL UNCHARTED BE ON DISNEY+ OR HULU?

Yes, eventually—but you’ll have to wait. Last year, Disney made a deal with Sony to bring Spider-Man and other Sony titles to Disney Plus after the movies are released on Netflix, beginning with Sony’s 2022 release slate. The deal will bring Sony’s titles, such as Uncharted, to Disney platforms for their Pay 2 windows, which should be a little over 18 months after the movie opens in theaters. Therefore, you may see Uncharted on the Disney streaming platforms around August 2023.

WILL UNCHARTED BE ON HBO MAX?

No. Uncharted is a Sony movie, not a Warner Bros. movie. Also, HBO Max will no longer be streaming theatrical movies in 2022. (Last year, Warner Bros. opted to simultaneously release its theatrical slate on streaming, meaning HBO Max subscribers could watch movies like Matrix Resurrections at home. This year, however, Warner Bros. theatrical movies will have a 45-day theaters-only run before moving to HBO Max.)

IS UNCHARTED ON NETFLIX?

Not right now—but it will be someday. While you certainly won’t see Uncharted on Netflix before it releases on video-on-demand, last year Sony signed a deal to bring the studio’s 2022 film slate to Netflix during the “Pay 1 window,” which used to be 18-months after the film’s theatrical release, but could be even sooner, given that most theatrical windows have been reduced from 90 days to 45 days during the COVID-19 pandemic. Still, it’s likely you will see Uncharted on Netflix in 2023.

In other words, it may be a while before Uncharted is available to stream at home. If you’re dying to see Tom Holland jump off of cliffs, your best bet is to see Uncharted in theaters.