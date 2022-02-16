ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is ‘Uncharted’ on HBO Max or Netflix? Where to Watch the Tom Holland Movie

By Anna Menta
Decider.com
Decider.com
 2 days ago
You just can’t keep Tom Holland from leaping through the air—except in his new action movie, Uncharted, he doesn’t have any webbing to catch him.

Based on the popular video game series of the same name, Uncharted tells the story of a young treasure hunter named Nathan Drake (played by Holland) who teams up with a seasoned treasure hunter named Sully (played by Mark Wahlberg) to attempt to track down golden artifacts worth upward of five billion billion dollars, that were hidden somewhere by the crew of the Magellan Expedition.

In other words, this is a classic adventure treasure hunt movie. Directed by Ruben Fleischer, best known for the Zombieland movies, it’s sure to be a good time. But what’s the best way to watch Uncharted? Can you stream Uncharted at home?

Read on to learn about where to watch Uncharted, and what we know about the Uncharted streaming release date.

WHERE TO WATCH THE UNCHARTED MOVIE:

Right now, the only place to watch Uncharted is in a movie theater when it opens on Friday, February 18. You can find a showing at a movie theater near you here. After the movie’s theatrical run, you will be able to purchase Uncharted on digital platforms like Amazon, iTunes, Google Play, YouTube, and Vudu.

WHEN WILL A UNCHARTED BE STREAMING?

The short answer is: We don’t know. A digital release date for Uncharted has not yet been announced. Unlike other movie studios during the pandemic, Sony has not had a consistent digital release strategy during the pandemic. Another Sony Movie, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, became available to rent for $19.99 on VOD a little over 45 days in movie theaters. If Uncharted follows a similar strategy, you might be able to rent the movie for $19.99 around April 2022. That said, the latest Spider-Man film from Sony is still playing in theaters nearly two months after its release, with no digital release date in sight. So, it’s hard to say, and will likely depend on how well Uncharted does in theaters.

It’s also possible you will see Uncharted on Disney+ and Netflix. Read on for more info.

WILL UNCHARTED BE ON DISNEY+ OR HULU?

Yes, eventually—but you’ll have to wait. Last year, Disney made a deal with Sony to bring Spider-Man and other Sony titles to Disney Plus after the movies are released on Netflix, beginning with Sony’s 2022 release slate. The deal will bring Sony’s titles, such as Uncharted, to Disney platforms for their Pay 2 windows, which should be a little over 18 months after the movie opens in theaters. Therefore, you may see Uncharted on the Disney streaming platforms around August 2023.

WILL UNCHARTED BE ON HBO MAX?

No. Uncharted is a Sony movie, not a Warner Bros. movie. Also, HBO Max will no longer be streaming theatrical movies in 2022. (Last year, Warner Bros. opted to simultaneously release its theatrical slate on streaming, meaning HBO Max subscribers could watch movies like Matrix Resurrections at home. This year, however, Warner Bros. theatrical movies will have a 45-day theaters-only run before moving to HBO Max.)

IS UNCHARTED ON NETFLIX?

Not right now—but it will be someday. While you certainly won’t see Uncharted on Netflix before it releases on video-on-demand, last year Sony signed a deal to bring the studio’s 2022 film slate to Netflix during the “Pay 1 window,” which used to be 18-months after the film’s theatrical release, but could be even sooner, given that most theatrical windows have been reduced from 90 days to 45 days during the COVID-19 pandemic. Still, it’s likely you will see Uncharted on Netflix in 2023.

In other words, it may be a while before Uncharted is available to stream at home. If you’re dying to see Tom Holland jump off of cliffs, your best bet is to see Uncharted in theaters.

Fatherly

Watch Clint Eastwood’s Second Best Movie Before It Leaves Netflix This Weekend

It’s odd to call a film that earned six Oscar nominations and grossed just shy of $100 million at the box office “overlooked,” but it’s not entirely inaccurate when it comes to Mystic River. “Forgotten” isn’t quite right, either. The reality is that Mystic River inexplicably gets lost in the shuffle when cineastes contemplate great movies in general and the best films directed by Clint Eastwood. Released in 2003, Mystic River breathes vivid life into the characters that populated Dennis Lehane’s novel of the same name. Eastwood examines such themes as friendship, family, revenge, violence, mistaken identity, vigilante justice, and forgiveness, packing it all into an engrossing 2-hour and 18-minute mystery drama. Mystic River is currently streaming on Netflix, but leaving on January 31, so now is the time to watch it again or see it for the first time.
MOVIES
BGR.com

This chilling new Netflix horror movie has viewers afraid to fall asleep

Elizabeth Lail is a familiar face to Netflix subscribers, thanks to her role in one of the biggest series the streamer has ever released: The psychological thriller You, based on a series of popular books. However, don’t be surprised to scroll through your Netflix app and stumble across her name and likeness connected to another top-tanked title. It’s called Countdown, and it’s one of the most-watched horror movies on Netflix. In fact, it’s one of the service’s most-watched movies, period, for the time being.
MOVIES
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Aniston Stuns In White Shorts & Floral Top In ‘Murder Mystery 2’ BTS Pic With Adam Sandler

Jennifer Aniston cozied up to her pal Adam Sandler in a gorgeous beach photo on the set of the sequel to their hit Netflix film ‘Murder Mystery.’. Netflix’s best murder detectives are back at it. Jennifer Aniston, 52, and Adam Sandler, 55, celebrated filming Murder Mystery 2 by sharing some behind-the-scenes footage to Instagram from the gorgeous Oahu, Hawaii set. The actors and real-life friends posed in front of the picture-perfect ocean backdrop for an epic snapshot. The Friends alum rocked a floral top, white shorts and sunglasses, while the Happy Gilmore star, who lovingly wrapped his hand around Jennifer, wore a pink collard shirt, gray shorts, and sunglasses.
MOVIES
Popculture

The Forgotten Morgan Freeman Thriller That Recently Blew up on Netflix

After Under Suspicion, an obscure 2000 thriller starring Morgan Freeman and Gene Hackman, was added to Netflix last month, it surprisingly attracted more attention than it ever got when it was first released. The movie briefly held the No. 10 slot on Netflix's Top 10 Movies in the U.S. chart. It is one of many films starring Freeman now available to Netflix subscribers.
MOVIES
Person
Ruben Fleischer
Person
Mark Wahlberg
Person
Tom Holland
BGR.com

This new Netflix thriller is so disturbing, viewers are warning each other about it

Don't Miss: Friday’s deals: $10 COVID tests, Philips Hue sale, $179 Roomba, $20 Fire TV Stick, more “WHAT THE HELL,” tweeted a viewer just a few days ago after having just checked out the Mother/Android movie — one of Netflix’s biggest films right now. “This movie destroyed me … still crying.” This film, a sci-fi thriller starring Chloë Grace Moretz as a soon-to-be mother and Algee Smith as her boyfriend, is currently the #3 movie on Netflix’s global Top 10 (English) movies list. And it’s important to stress that word, global, because while Netflix users in many countries outside the US can...
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

Netflix's Latest Hit Horror Thriller Is Based on a True Story

Netflix recently added Aileen Wuornos: American Boogeywoman to its roster of horror movies. Like many new-to-Netflix movies, the film shot straight to the Top 10 Movies in the U.S. chart and now holds the number three spot on the chart. The movie was written and directed by Daniel Farrands, who is also responsible for The Haunting of Sharon Tate, The Murder of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ted Bundy: American Boogeyman.
MOVIES
Deadline

Kathryn Kates Dies: ‘Many Saints Of Newark’, ‘Seinfeld’ & ‘SVU’ Actress Was 73

Kathryn Kates, a veteran character actress who appeared in such TV series as Orange Is the New Black, Seinfeld and Law & Order: SVU and The Sopranos prequel movie The Many Saints of Newark, has died. She was 73. Her reps at Headline Talent Agency said Kates died Saturday of cancer in Florida. “Kathryn has been our client for many years, and we have grown much closer to her in this last year since she knew of her cancer returning,” Headline Talent said in a statement. “She was always incredibly brave and wise and approached every role with the greatest of passion. She will be greatly...
NEWARK, NJ
Popculture

9 TV Shows That Were Canceled Almost Immediately

Bringing a television show to the air is one of the hardest achievements to accomplish in the entertainment industry. It takes so much effort to write a script, cast, film, direct and produce just to complete a pilot episode. Even then, network executives still need to approve the pilot and schedule the show. It's one reason why even a low-rated series will get the chance to have all its episodes air even if it's about to be canceled. However, there are some extremely rare and even shocking cases where a show is canceled almost immediately after it began.
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

Kevin Costner steps away from Yellowstone for huge new project

Kevin Costner is set to step away from his role as John Dutton in smash-hit series Yellowstone for an exciting new passion project. The 67-year-old will get back behind the camera for the first time in almost 20 years to bring to life his own Western drama. The film, titled Horizon, is set to be an epic period drama that will span 15 years before and after the Civil War expansion and settlement of the American West. Kevin will also star in the film, produce it and finance it through his Territory Pictures production company.
MOVIES
BGR.com

How to get a free Netflix account

Netflix is easily one of the best streaming services out there, thanks to its massive library of content. Netflix was the first major video streaming service, and as a result, it’s had a ton of time to build out its library of movies, TV shows, and these days, even games. Because of that, it makes sense that you would want a subscription. But not everyone wants to pay the money for a Netflix account. Thankfully, there are ways to get a free Netflix account. Netflix in general has been getting increasingly expensive. A Netflix account these days starts at $9.99 for...
TV SHOWS
BGR.com

A scandalous new Netflix serial killer thriller has everyone glued to their screens

Don't Miss: Thursday’s deals: $179 AirPods Pro, $40 Echo Show 5, $15 pillows, $20 sheets, more “I guess I always did dream of being famous.” Those are the first words we hear in the trailer for 2021’s Aileen Wuornos: American Boogeywoman, about an infamous female serial killer. “I didn’t take no crap from nobody. ‘Specially men.” As recounted in Netflix’s summary of this film — which is currently one of the top streaming titles on the platform — it tracks the life of Aileen Wuornos. Wuornos is a woman who married a yacht club president in 1976 and went on to cause...
MOVIES
purewow.com

Netflix’s New #1 Movie Is a Must-Watch Royal Rom-Com

There's a new number-one movie on Netflix and suffice it to say we're intrigued, because it looks like The Prince & Me meets Beauty Shop. This newly-released romance, titled ﻿The Royal Treatment﻿, follows a hairdresser named Izzy (Laura Marano) who gets hired to do the hair and makeup for a royal wedding, after a chance encounter with the soon-to-be-married Prince Thomas (Mena Massoud). However, when she begins to develop feelings for the prince (and he feels them too), things get real complicated.
MOVIES
E! News

Jennifer Garner Is Making Her Return to TV in This Beloved Series

Watch: Jennifer Garner Recreates "Alias" Pool Scene 18 Years Later. Jennifer Garner is ready to party. Starz announced that the Alias actress is set to appear in the revival of the two-season hit Party Down, about a group of aspiring Hollywood dreamers paying the bills as cater-waiters, which ran from 2009 to 2010. She will play Evie, a "successful producer of studio franchise movies, who, in the wake of a breakup, is reconsidering her life choices." " according to the network. Evie will date series original Adam Scott's Henry Pollard, who "becomes a way for her to explore possible new directions."
TV & VIDEOS
