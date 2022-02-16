ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Eminem’s daughter Hailie shares rare PDA photo with boyfriend

By Emily Selleck
Page Six
Page Six
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iAYn7_0eGM4pNb00
Hailie Jade Mathers has shared a rare snap of herself planting a kiss on her boyfriend, Evan McClintock. hailiejade/Instagram

Hailie Jade Mathers shared a rare photo of herself planting a kiss on boyfriend Evan McClintock.

“yesterday & everyday,” she captioned the pic on Tuesday of the pair posing in front of a Santa Monica, Calif., sunset.

The 26-year-old daughter of Eminem wore a demin jacket and a Gucci handbag, while McClintock wore a blue sweater in the snap. The couple met while attending Michigan State University in 2016.

The photo — which is the first of the couple since July 2021 — comes just two days after Mathers attended the Super Bowl, where her father performed in the halftime show.

She and her sister, Alaina Scott, attended the big game in support of him, as he rapped alongside Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar and surprise guest 50 Cent.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=200mBg_0eGM4pNb00
Eminem took the stage at the 2022 Super Bowl.

“here for the halftime show, staying for [Matthew Stafford],” she captioned a selfie from a box inside SoFi Stadium.

The “8 Mile” star performed his Grammy-winning track “Lose Yourself” along with a brief snippet of “Forgot About Dre,” which Mathers documented on her Instagram Story.

Scott, 28, also gave fans a glimpse inside Eminem’s family box, posing for snaps with her fiancé, Matt Moeller.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3r5nHj_0eGM4pNb00
The couple met in 2016 while attending Michigan State University.

“came to the concert to watch a little bit of football😏 repping Detroit and supporting Stafford, let’s goooo💙,” she wrote.

While their proud dad usually remains mum about his family life, he spoke briefly about Hailie and her boyfriend during an interview on “Hotboxin’ with Mike Tyson” in March 2020.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ryGGb_0eGM4pNb00
Mathers attended the Super Bowl, sharing behind-the-scenes snaps from her dad’s box.

“No babies,” the rapper replied when Tyson asked if she had any children of her own.

“Just a boyfriend. She’s doing good,” he added, referencing McClintock. “She’s made me proud for sure.”

Comments / 0

Related
StyleCaster

Eminem’s Net Worth Makes Him One of the World’s Richest Rappers—Here’s How Much He Makes Today

Will the real Slim Shady please stand up? And while he’s at it, let’s also take a look at Eminem’s net worth today. Eminem—whose real name is Marshall Mathers—was born on October 17, 1972, in the city of St. Joseph, Missouri. His father Bruce abandoned him as a child, relocating to California to start a new life with another family and leaving Eminem to be raised by a single mother. Em and his mom Debbie moved around a lot when he was growing up, mostly bouncing between Detroit and Missouri and seldom staying in one place for more than a year...
NFL
ETOnline.com

Snoop Dogg Has a Gift for the Couple Who Returned His Missing French Bull Dog

Snoop Dogg's French bulldog is still young and wild but definitely not free, after the rapper announced he's been reunited with his missing pooch, Frank. The "Nuthin But A G'Thang" rapper took to Instagram on Tuesday to thank the "lovely couple" who found his missing dog. For the kind gesture, Snoop said he's hooking them up with some sweet gifts.
PETS
thesource.com

Dr. Dre Addresses Ex-Wife In New Grand Theft Auto Song Featuring Eminem

Yesterday, Dr. Dre officially released the 6 songs he made for “Grand Theft Auto Online: The Contract” on all streaming platforms as singles. On “Gospel” featuring Eminem, the Beats mogul seemingly addresses his ex-wife’s divorce settlement. The 56-year-old mega producer, rhymes, “N***a like me still...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Stafford
Person
Eminem
Person
Mike Tyson
Person
Mary J Blige
Person
Snoop Dogg
Person
Kendrick Lamar
SheKnows

Anna Nicole Smith's Ex Shared a Rare Photo of the Late Actress 15 Years After Her Death

It’s hard to believe that it has been 15 years since Anna Nicole Smith passed away from an accidental drug overdose, but the model’s ex-boyfriend, Larry Birkhead, who is also the father of their daughter, Dannielynn, 15, is paying tribute to the late model. The photo that he shared shows how much love there was between them and how he still feels the loss almost two decades later. Larry posted a black-and-white image of them, cuddled up together, looking happy and in love. Smith has her legs wrapped around her boyfriend as the two embrace each other in a tender way....
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Faith Hill's 20-Year-Old Daughter Audrey McGraw Shared a Gorgeous Photo Twinning With Her Mom

Faith Hill and her youngest daughter, Audrey McGraw, are the cutest duo in a snapshot shared by Audrey on her Instagram page. Their twinning outfits from a family vacation back in 2019 show that the 1883 star looks like an older sister to her daughter. Wearing classic, cutoff-denim shorts, white T-shirts and black sunglasses, it’s hard to tell who is the mom and who is the daughter. The 20-year-old model marked their location as Delos, Greece, and informed everyone in the caption, “twinning in 2019” — just so everyone knows it’s a throwback carousel. The sweet part about Audrey posting the...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pda#Handbag#Michigan State University#Instagram Story
E! News

Ariana Grande Shares Rare Photo Kissing Husband Dalton Gomez and It’s Just Like Magic

Watch: Megan Fox, Ariana Grande & More Stars With Two-Stone Rings. Ariana and Dalton, we are so "Into You" Valentine's Day isn't over yet for Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez, who gave a peek of PDA in a new Instagram post on Feb. 16. In the two-part post, Ariana and Dalton are first seen embracing one another underneath a moonlit night. In the second part, followers are greeted with a video clip of the pair sharing a sweet kiss. Ariana captioned the post with a single pink heart with an arrow emoji.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Kate Hudson’s Son, 18, Dating Judd Apatow’s Daughter Iris, 19 — See Their Cute PDA Photo

Ryder Robinson made his romance with Iris Apatow Instagram official, and their famous moms Kate Hudson and Leslie Mann approved!. Kate Hudson‘s son Ryder Robinson, 18, is dating someone who also has familial ties to Hollywood. The teenager revealed on Instagram Tuesday, Feb. 15 that he’s in a relationship with Iris Apatow, the 19-year-old daughter of movie director Judd Apatow, 54, and actress Leslie Mann, 49. Iris is also the younger sister of actress Maude Apatow, 24, who plays Lexi on Euphoria.
RELATIONSHIPS
HOLAUSA

Arnold Schwarzenegger mourns the death of his friend and “Twins” director Ivan Reitman

Arnold Schwarzenegger is mourning the death of his friend, Ivan Reitman. The Czechoslovak-born Canadian film and television director, producer and screenwriter died ‘unexpectedly’ in his California home Saturday night at age 75. The Ghostbusters director and actor worked together on Twins, Junior, and Kindergarten Cop. “Ivan Reitman is a legend. In Hollywood, he was bigger than life. He was comedy royalty,” Schwarzenegger wrote in the caption of his post on Instagram.
CELEBRITIES
HOLAUSA

Simone Biles: all about the engagement ring valued at more than 300 thousand dollars

Simon Biles had a very special Valentine's Day. On Monday, the Olympic medalist was in for a big surprise when her boyfriend, Jonathan Owens, a player for the Houston Texans, got down on one knee to pop the big question. “THE EASIEST YES,” Biles wrote on Instagram Tuesday along with a series of photos of the proposal, and a video of the incredible ring that her fiance carefully chose and helped design.
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

Anna Nicole Smith’s Former BF Larry Birkhead Shares Rare Photo Of Them On 15th Anniversary Of Her Death

Larry Birkhead paid tribute to his ex, Anna Nicole Smith, on Feb. 8 — 15 years after her death — by sharing a never-before-seen photo of them cuddling. Believe it or not, it’s been 15 years since Anna Nicole Smith died. And her former partner, Larry Birkhead, is remembering her on the anniversary of her tragic death by sharing a photo of them cuddling. “Still remembering this one 15 years after her death,” Larry wrote alongside the never-before-seen image of them wrapping their arms around each other. “She was truly one of a kind. She struggled for love and acceptance. Just when she found a little piece of one or the other, life seemed to sabotage.”
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

Remy Ma Suggests Baby Name for Rihanna and A$AP, Says Women Can Have it All

If Rihanna and A$AP Rocky need any help coming up with a name for their new baby, there's another rapper who has them covered -- Remy Ma. We caught up with the rapper/mommy leaving Won World Studios in NYC, and she suggested Rihanna and Rocky name their baby something that starts with the letter 'R' ... like their names.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Page Six

78K+
Followers
9K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy