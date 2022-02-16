Eminem’s daughter Hailie shares rare PDA photo with boyfriend

Hailie Jade Mathers has shared a rare snap of herself planting a kiss on her boyfriend, Evan McClintock. hailiejade/Instagram

Hailie Jade Mathers shared a rare photo of herself planting a kiss on boyfriend Evan McClintock.

“yesterday & everyday,” she captioned the pic on Tuesday of the pair posing in front of a Santa Monica, Calif., sunset.

The 26-year-old daughter of Eminem wore a demin jacket and a Gucci handbag, while McClintock wore a blue sweater in the snap. The couple met while attending Michigan State University in 2016.

The photo — which is the first of the couple since July 2021 — comes just two days after Mathers attended the Super Bowl, where her father performed in the halftime show.

She and her sister, Alaina Scott, attended the big game in support of him, as he rapped alongside Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar and surprise guest 50 Cent.

Eminem took the stage at the 2022 Super Bowl.

“here for the halftime show, staying for [Matthew Stafford],” she captioned a selfie from a box inside SoFi Stadium.

The “8 Mile” star performed his Grammy-winning track “Lose Yourself” along with a brief snippet of “Forgot About Dre,” which Mathers documented on her Instagram Story.

Scott, 28, also gave fans a glimpse inside Eminem’s family box, posing for snaps with her fiancé, Matt Moeller.

“came to the concert to watch a little bit of football😏 repping Detroit and supporting Stafford, let’s goooo💙,” she wrote.

While their proud dad usually remains mum about his family life, he spoke briefly about Hailie and her boyfriend during an interview on “Hotboxin’ with Mike Tyson” in March 2020.

Mathers attended the Super Bowl, sharing behind-the-scenes snaps from her dad’s box.

“No babies,” the rapper replied when Tyson asked if she had any children of her own.

“Just a boyfriend. She’s doing good,” he added, referencing McClintock. “She’s made me proud for sure.”