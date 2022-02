Okay, we know that movement every day is a key to a well-rounded healthy lifestyle and helps fend off certain chronic diseases. But what about when you’re stuck at your desk catching up on work and it just doesn’t seem doable to get out for a stroll or power walk? It happens and it can be tempting to opt for an extra-long weekly walk to make up for missing the recommended thirty minutes of daily time on the move. But does it carry the same health benefits? Sidney Glasofer, MD, FACC, board-certified cardiologist with New Jersey-based Atlantic Medical Group says not so much. Instead, focusing on daily movement is key.

FITNESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO