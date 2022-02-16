ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Ukraine suffers its worst cyberattack ever amid ongoing Russia tensions

By Aliaksandr Kudrytski and Daryna Krasnolutska, Bloomberg News
Marietta Daily Journal
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA cyberattack aimed at paralyzing Ukraine’s banks and government websites was the worst in the country’s history, officials in Kyiv said, as the standoff with Russia continues to draw warnings of a potential invasion. The DDoS, or distributed denial-of-service, attack began Tuesday and continued into Wednesday with...

www.mdjonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
Defense One

What China Is Actually Saying About Russia and Ukraine

As the Ukraine crisis has progressed and negotiations play out between the U.S. and Russia, many analysts and politicians have weighed in on what role the planet’s other superpower will play. Their concerns have touched on everything from how China might influence Putin’s choices to whether Beijing might even take advantage of a crisis in Europe to follow through on its own threats of aggression toward Taiwan. However, these discussions have often been based more on supposition than the reality of China’s words and actions.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dmitry Peskov
wallstreetwindow.com

Russia-Ukraine standoff: Putin says US could drag Moscow into war with aim to impose sanctions – Source – Global News

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that the United States and other Western countries could drag with Moscow into a military conflict with the aim to impose sanctions on Russia. But he added he hoped dialogue on Ukraine would continue in order to avoid “negative scenarios,” including war. In his first direct public comments on the Ukraine crisis in nearly six weeks, a defiant Putin showed no sign of backing down from security demands that Western countries have called non-starters and a possible excuse to launch an invasion. He said the U.S. and the West ignored Russia’s security concerns with the expansion of NATO into Eastern Europe. Putin was speaking at a news conference with the visiting prime minister of Hungary, Viktor Orbán, one of several NATO leaders trying to intercede with him as the crisis has escalated. Russia has amassed more than 100,000 troops on the Ukrainian border, and Western countries say they fear Putin may be planning to invade. Russia denies this, but has said it could take unspecified military action unless its security demands are met. Western countries say any invasion would bring sanctions on Moscow.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Government Of Ukraine#Nato#Crimea#The Defense Ministry#Dia#Oshchadbank#Privatbank#Security Service#Russian#Kremlin
Business Insider

If war comes between Ukraine and Russia, watch their missiles and artillery

Russia's military buildup around Ukraine has raised new fears that Moscow will attack or invade. A notable Ukrainian vulnerability is Russia's standoff-range missiles and artillery capabilities. For Ukraine to hold out, it must use its own long-range fires to degrade and disrupt those Russian forces.
POLITICS
WEKU

Why should Americans care about Ukraine? The answer is simple

The standoff between Ukraine and Russia is about more than just those two countries, it's about global security and an attempt to "rewrite rules on which the world is based", says Ukraine's minister of foreign affairs. And he adds that's precisely why Americans should care. Dmytro Kuleba estimates Russia has...
FOREIGN POLICY
Daily Mail

America and UK fist bump at UN summit as Blinken warns that Putin might launch false flag chemical weapons attack before invading Ukraine: Russia expels US deputy ambassador and demands Biden pull all troops out of Central and Eastern Europe

Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday said Russia's plans for a false flag operation could include a chemical weapons attack as it tried to manufacture a pretext for invading Ukraine. Addressing the United Nations Security Council, he gave the fullest account of what Washington knows of Russia's plans. And...
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Bangor Daily News

Not even Ukraine’s leaders are buying the American hype about a Russian invasion

The BDN Opinion section operates independently and does not set newsroom policies or contribute to reporting or editing articles elsewhere in the newspaper or on bangordailynews.com. On Jan. 18, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that “our assessment has been that [a Russian invasion of Ukraine] could happen any...
POLITICS
local21news.com

What does a Russian invasion of Ukraine mean for the U.S. economy?

Dauphin County, PA — US Officials fear Russia could launch an invasion of Ukraine this week, but many are holding out hope that diplomacy will prevail. However, many are worried what kind of economic impact this could have on the American Economy. Tension continues as negotiations are at a...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy