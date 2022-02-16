ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

The New York Times Changes Wordle

newswatchtv.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe moment it was announced that The New York Times was buying the free-to-play Wordle game for a low seven-figure price, those of us who are dedicated to solving the puzzle on the daily feared we were in for some changes. Would they start charging? Would they switch up the layout?...

newswatchtv.com

Comments / 0

Related
Olympian

News anchor’s Africa pendant drew criticism from viewer. She had a one word response

A Louisiana news anchor kept things short and sweet in her response to a viewer who criticized her for wearing a pendant in the shape of Africa last week. Charisse Gibson, who anchors the evening newscast at WWL-TV in New Orleans, took to Twitter on Thursday, Feb. 3, to share a screenshot of an email she received from a viewer who suggested her necklace bearing an Africa pendant was un-American.
SOCIETY
NBC News

What the lack of tights for Black figure skaters says about the sport

Louisa Warwin’s discovery of figure skating at age 6 propelled her to an accomplished career. She has participated in competitions around the globe and has received numerous accolades, including a medal at the 2020 Reykjavik International Games. But in the midst of her success, the 28-year-old, who is also a violinist, continues to encounter a longstanding issue: finding the right tights to match her skin tone.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nyt#Agora
Nieman Lab

Please explain tweet threads to the jury: The Sarah Palin v. New York Times trial shines a light on opinion sections

Not enough new Joe Rogan vs. Spotify news for you? You might want to tune in to the Sarah Palin vs. New York Times trial, which is underway this week in New York and is offering up all kinds of interesting tidbits — about the weirdness of newspapers, about Twitter vs. print apologies, about how big organizations try to do damage control, and about how people really hate losing their personal offices. Read on!
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Wordle players think the New York Times made the game harder, but here's why they're wrong

If you’re like me — a hardcore Wordle player who also writes a lot about the word game — then you’ve noticed some of the words lately feel like they’ve been tougher. They’ve involved some “U” words, and HUMOR took a while. I won’t say anything about Monday’s solution, but let’s say when “Wordle” is trending on Twitter, it’s usually a sign of the struggle.
TWITTER
Vulture

Under New York Times Ownership, Wordle Is Less Communal, Less Sweary

Last month, improbably named Wordle creator Josh Wardle sold his magical game to the New York Times. “We could not be more thrilled to become the new home and proud stewards of this magical game,” Times general manager of games Jonathan Knight said in a statement at the time of acquisition. Well, this week we are seeing what the Times stewardship of Wordle looks like. Gone is (some of) the more vulgar potential guesses, and along with them, the shared sense of community that came with everyone getting the same puzzle every day. According to the Washington Post, ﻿Wordlers now may get one of two different puzzles each day depending on what site they use. “Luckily for Wordle fans,” they wrote, “the mismatch with fellow players is reversible. Refreshing the website where they’re playing the game should sync the puzzle with the updated version.”
JONATHAN KNIGHT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
TheDailyBeast

Wordle Players Pissed After New York Times Redirect Resets Their Streaks

Wordle players have got a few strong words for The New York Times Friday morning after the game’s migration to its new online home reset their streaks. Users who logged into the original site noticed that they’re now being redirected to the Times after it bought the wildly popular lexical guessing game last month. But that wasn’t the only surprise—the streaks that some players have spent hours building up have been entirely reset. After players eloquently expressed their dismay, The NYTimes Wordplay Twitter account posted: “Hi Wordlers! We are aware that your ‘current streak’ has been reset today. Our Games team is currently investigating.” It later said the problem had been identified and a fix was being worked on. The Times had already upset Wordle die-hards by refusing to say whether it plans to eventually put the game behind a paywall.
VIDEO GAMES
Fox News

TIME magazine reporter criticizes White House for lack of press access for NYC event, Psaki responds

White House press secretary Jen Psaki got into a confrontation with a reporter on Twitter regarding President Biden's Thursday event in New York City. TIME Magazine’s political correspondent Molly Ball put out a series of tweets criticizing Biden for taking part in a "public" event with New York City Mayor Eric Adams while restricting media access.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Guardian

An Unfinished Man review – innovative drama can’t quite break the hex

Kayode (Fode Simbo) has been unemployed for seven years. But what is it that’s been holding him back? After a visit from a pastor who was sent by his mother, he’s convinced that a curse has “festered” inside him since childhood. Determined to save his crumbling marriage and find a way to break the constant pattern of rejection, he embarks on a 72-hour fast to rid himself of his demons.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
ETOnline.com

P.J. O'Rourke, Political Humorist and Writer, Dead at 74

P.J. O'Rourke, the celebrated American journalist, political writer and satirist, has died. He was 74. O'Rourke died Tuesday morning following a battle with lung cancer, his publisher, Grove Atlantic, confirmed to NPR. The conservative-leaning humorist and political journalist's accomplished career began in 1973, when he began writing for National Lampoon,...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Good Morning America' Recently Made Some Noticable Changes

Towards the end of 2021, Good Morning America incorporated a big change to its production that you may have missed. Newscast Studio, reported in December that the weekend edition of GMA moved to a new studio. The weekend team at GMA includes Janai Norman, Eva Pilgrim, Whit Johnson, and Rob Marciano.
TV SHOWS

Comments / 0

Community Policy