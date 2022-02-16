Matthew Stafford’s Wife Kelly Defends Him Against Trolls Over Super Bowl Win, His Retirement 

Courtesy of Kelly Stafford/Instagram

She’s his defense! Los Angeles Rams’ quarterback Matthew Stafford’s wife Kelly Stafford (née Hall) slammed trolls for debating whether he is worthy of earning a spot in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

“Can y’all just let him enjoy this?” she wrote in an Instagram Story that she posted on Tuesday, February 15. “It went from ‘Matthew can’t win, ‘Matthew can’t win against winning teams,’ to ‘Matthew can’t win big games,’ to ‘Matthew can’t win playoff games,’ to ‘Matthew can’t win at all.’”

Kelly, 32, then pointed out that multiple football fans have been arguing over Matthew’s future retirement and his place in the Hall of Fame, which the father of four has not commented on.

“And now the debate on the HOF?” Kelly continued in her lengthy statement. “We shouldn’t be talking about the HOF because he isn’t done playing this game. If you don’t believe he is a HOFer … I can’t wait for him to prove you wrong in his remaining years … just like he did IN ONE YEAR to everyone who said all the things listed above. So, let’s table this talk until he actually retires? Thank you.”

Courtesy of Kelly Stafford/Instagram

Kelly’s message comes just three days after her husband and the L.A. Rams won the Super Bowl LVI against the Cincinnati Bengals, ending with a score of 23 to 20. The University of Georgia alum attended the big game with the couple’s four daughters Tyler, Chandler, Sawyer and Hunter. She also shared a few pictures of her and her daughters supporting Matthew, 34, from the Sunday, February 13, event.

“SUPER BOWL WINNING QUARTERBACK,” the former cheerleader captioned a photo of Matthew holding a cigar, a beer can and the Super Bowl trophy in what appeared to be the Rams’ locker room on Tuesday. Later that day, she also uploaded a sweet moment of their family accompanying Matthew at a press conference after the game. She even gave her followers some insight into how the pair’s daughters enjoyed the huge event, playing with the confetti on the field after the Rams won while wearing matching black Stafford T-shirts.

Kelly and Matthew are a strong support system when it comes to helping one another. In 2019, the duo faced Kelly’s frightening health scare as a team when she was diagnosed with a brain tumor, which she revealed via Instagram that April.

“Matthew’s team doctor recommended we go get an MRI of my brain to rule everything major out,” she wrote in her caption that month. “A few days later, we were hit with the results. I had a tumor sitting on some of my cranial nerves. The medical term they used was an acoustic neuroma or vestibular schwannoma. All I heard was ‘brain tumor’ and that they had to do surgery to take it out.”

Despite the ordeal, Kelly recovered and occasionally posts a workout snap to her Instagram account, showing off her beautiful physique. However, the mom of four mainly shares moments with her husband and their children on social media.