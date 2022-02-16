ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Yeti Q4 2021 Earnings Preview

By Jessica Kuruthukulangara
Seekingalpha.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYeti (NYSE:YETI) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, Feb. 17, before market open. The consensus EPS estimate is...

seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Related
Seekingalpha.com

2 Stocks I'm Watching In February - Dividend Stocks To Buy

The S&P 500 continues to amaze and swing wildly. With the news about inflation and interest rate hikes constantly changing, the stock market is prone to large positive and negative swings. The S&P 500 continues to amaze and swing wildly. With the news about inflation and interest rate hikes constantly...
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

9 No-Brainer Dividend Blue-Chips For A Rich Retirement

The 2022 correction is frustrating many investors who have been spoiled by years of Buffett-like returns with almost no volatility. It's been a frustrating start to the year for investors who have been spoiled by three amazing years for stocks. However, falling stock prices aren't a curse; they are a...
STOCKS
Popculture

Kohl's Customers Should Brace for Possible Changes

As the retail industry shudders from the impact of the pandemic and the growth of online shopping, department store chain Kohl's may be breathing its last breath. The brand confirmed last month that it has received "letters expressing interest in acquiring the company," and some industry experts are speculating that a deal may be imminent. A buy-out could mean the end of another nationwide chain, but it could also be a boon to investors.
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eps#Sa#Kolomeets Investments
Seekingalpha.com

Where Can Investors Hide Money In A Bear Market; What To Consider

Markets are definitely seeing a slowdown in exuberant activity, with the activity in M&A and also results in tech being our favourite leading indicators. We are in a period of some market uncertainty, and there are several forces at work. Tech has not been performing that well lately, with disappointing results from several companies, and major movers of indices like Meta Platforms (FB) actually seeing their first signs of real maturity. Inflation is also a key concern, as it can decimate stocks and the economy, where rate hikes have become priced into the market with the Fed's communications on the matter becoming quite unequivocal. In general, M&A activity is also reaching fever pitch levels that probably indicate a coming top, especially with restructuring activities being so exceptionally subdued, mainly due to a low rate environment that is going to turn soon.
BUSINESS
Investopedia

Stocks Fall With Nasdaq, S&P 500 Heading for Weekly Declines

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DIJA) is poised to be the only major U.S. index to gain this week, as investors weigh solid quarterly earning reports against the potential for a series of interest rate hikes this year. The Dow is little-changed this afternoon. The Nasdaq and S&P 500 are...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Seekingalpha.com

Alteryx trades high on reporting record Q4 ARR, strong outlook

Alteryx (AYX +9.4%) trades high after its Q4 earnings and revenue (+8% Y/Y) beat estimates led by the largest increase in net new ARR; the company ended the quarter with $638M (+30% Y/Y). Q4 reported 7,936 customers, a 12% Y/Y increase with 247 net new customers added in Q4. It...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Walmart's Earnings Outlook

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee) Walmart WMT is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-02-17. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.
ECONOMY
Seekingalpha.com

Roku stock plunges as Q4 results, guidance miss expectations; Benchmark lowers PT

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) shares plunged on Friday after the streaming giant posted fourth-quarter results and first-quarter guidance that missed Wall Street expectations, prompting investment firm Benchmark to lower its price target. Analyst Daniel Kurnos lowered the price target to $305, but kept his buy rating on the Anthony Wood-led Roku, noting...
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Coca-Cola's Earnings: Good Quarter But Rich Valuation

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) has just reported its Q4 results as Seeking Alpha has covered here. Earnings per share and revenue both beat expectations, sending the stock up nearly 3% pre-market as of this writing. Please know that even stable stocks like Coca-Cola can and do fluctuate after earnings and the 3% jump mentioned here may have turned into a negative 2% once the market digests the news. That said, let's evaluate a few key components of the results and how things look for the stock here.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seekingalpha.com

Chevron Corporation: Fourth Quarter And Full-Year 2021 Complete Analysis

The company generated revenues of $48.13 billion in 4Q21 compared to $25.25 billion in 4Q20. Chevron Corp. (NYSE:CVX) released its fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 on January 28, 2022. 1 - 4Q21 and full-year 2021 Results snapshot. CVX reported adjusted fourth-quarter earnings per share of $2.56, missing analysts' expectations compared to...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Kansas City Star

Running Out of Fizz? Trading Coca-Cola, PepsiCo on Earnings

How fitting is it that PepsiCo (PEP) - Get PepsiCo, Inc. Report and Coca-Cola (KO) - Get Coca-Cola Company Report both reported earnings this morning?. Despite the volatility in the overall stock market — not just on Thursday, but all year — these two stocks have held up pretty well.
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Nvidia stock dips as Q4 results top expectations

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) shares dipped in after-hours despite the semiconductor company posting fourth-quarter results that beat expectations. The Jensen Huang-led Nvidia said it earned $1.32 per share on $7.64 billion in revenue during the period ending January 30, as revenue from Gaming, Data Center and Professional Visualization achieved a record during the period.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday

On Wednesday, 115 companies reached new 52-week lows. The largest company by market cap to hit a new 52-week low was Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB). The smallest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low was Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI). Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI)'s stock fell the most, as...
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Stocks To Watch: Spotlight On Nvidia, Walmart, Intel And Fedspeak

Get ahead of the market by subscribing to Seeking Alpha's Stocks to Watch, a preview of key events scheduled for the coming week. The newsletter keeps you informed of the biggest stories set to make headlines, including upcoming IPOs, investor days, earnings reports and conference presentations. To catch up on...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy