ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Ioan Gruffudd files restraining order against estranged wife Alice Evans claiming she threatened to 'do what Amber Heard did to Johnny Depp' and submits 113 pages of unhinged texts and emails

By Jennifer Smith, Chief Reporter, Daniel Bates, Laura Fox For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Ioan Gruffudd submitted 113 pages of abusive text messages, emails and social media posts from his ex-wife Alice Evans as he applied for a restraining order on Tuesday, claiming that she threatened to do to him 'what Amber Heard did to Johnny Depp' and paint him as a drug-addicted abuser.

Gruffudd filed the request for a restraining order yesterday in California. The Welsh actor had been married to Evans for 14 years before he filed for divorce in March. Their messy split centers around his new relationship with Bianca Wallace.

In his court filing on Tuesday, Gruffudd claims he told Evans that he wanted out of the marriage in August 2020 and that since then, she has harassed him with hundreds of unanswered text messages, abusive emails and social media posts - many of which he included in the filing.

He claims she verbally threatened to tell the media he had abused her.

'Alice told me verbally multiple times that she would do to me what Amber Heard did to Johnny Depp. Alice threatened to tell people I had abused her and our daughters; she threatened to call the police on me if I did not comply with her demands; she threatened to tell people I am a drug addict and put me in prison; she threatened to write a fake diary that reflected an abused victim, and to have the diary published; and she threatened to destroy my mother. Alice told me she would win, and everyone would believe her over me,' Gruffudd said.

In her response in court, Alice said she had 'never threatened' him with slanderous statements or harassed him. Her representatives have not responded to requests for comment about the texts and emails contained in the lawsuit.

In one, she berated Wallace, calling her a 'vixen' who his 'nuts stuck in her veneers', and accused him of abandoning her.

'If you throw me out of the house, I will call all the tabloids in the UK. There is NO going back now though. I just think you should know what you've gotten yourself into. You think you have a bad reputation now? Lol! You think once it's over I will stop talking? I am going to dedicate the rest of my life to spreading awareness of what you have done,' she said in one text.

She went on to allege that he'd told her of times castmates bought cocaine, and that he never gave her sexual pleasure.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L0Kao_0eGLyG2Q00
Ioan Gruffudd is trying to get a restraining order against his estranged wife, Alice Evans, according to court documents. The pair separated in August 2020 after 13 years of marriage. They are shown above in 2016
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rr3P6_0eGLyG2Q00
Some of the messages were sent using the app MyFamilyWizard, which was designed for divorced parents to communicate through
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bH8Ua_0eGLyG2Q00
Texts from Alice to Ioan include many about their kids, custody agreements and her ranting about other portions of their lives 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48XvMG_0eGLyG2Q00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EBBla_0eGLyG2Q00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZEWlT_0eGLyG2Q00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aAAqG_0eGLyG2Q00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QSCVw_0eGLyG2Q00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AL49M_0eGLyG2Q00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SkkkI_0eGLyG2Q00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1o6zKf_0eGLyG2Q00
Some of the many texts submitted to the court by Ioan Gruffudd from his estranged wife Alice Evans 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45JxXq_0eGLyG2Q00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2goJiE_0eGLyG2Q00
The actor claimed Alice had also turned on his new girlfriend, Bianca Wallace, (who he is pictured with)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h0eHT_0eGLyG2Q00
Alice covered a 'horrible' black eye with sunglasses as she headed out for a stroll in Los Angeles on Tuesday

In the declaration, Ioan goes on to claim Alice had already made 'false and harassing' posts about him on social media', as well as sending 'hundreds' of abusive emails, texts and video calls.

Dozens of messages were included in the court documents, in which Alice appeared to criticize the star for not working.

'It' embarrassing now that everybody is telling me you are done. That nobody wants to [employ] you. That Dom West is at the top of the lists because he 'did the right thing'. And by the way it doesn't matter what is really going on in the relationship, for god's sake. It's about appearances. Jesus Christ think of Cary grant and Rock Hudson.

'Why on EARTH do you think Tom Cruise and John Travolta went to such extents? I'm increasingly angry that you have sabotaged your career. Insanely angry. I GAVE UP my career for this.

'And you throw it away because you feel a stronger connection to [your parents] than you do to your own brethren? It's just o confusing. . . You KNOW your Mum is a mental case. Why on earth do you want to give up everything we've established for the sake of somebody who doesn't even love you?'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2N8P28_0eGLyG2Q00
In one text exchange, Gruffudd begged her to stop 'harassing' him and only contact him to speak about the kids 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tUe9I_0eGLyG2Q00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YEgOU_0eGLyG2Q00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Wvlqw_0eGLyG2Q00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vDXIL_0eGLyG2Q00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uOiTm_0eGLyG2Q00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nxhmk_0eGLyG2Q00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0q5lG8_0eGLyG2Q00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3i9ckY_0eGLyG2Q00
In her court filing, Alice said she that had never 'threatened or harassed' Ioan. Her attorneys and reps have not commented on the texts that were submitted 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2siyCn_0eGLyG2Q00
In other emails, she accused Bianca of 'ruining four other marriages' and told Ioan 'when her MS gets bad enough you need to take her to all her castings in a wheelchair'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oKAwj_0eGLyG2Q00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1j5H87_0eGLyG2Q00
Evans also sent emails to Ioan's mother, Margaret Griffiths, about his relationship with Bianca 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2g6Jxj_0eGLyG2Q00
At times, she appears to show remorse but then flips quickly back to insulting him

She added: 'Your face and body now look hideous to me. I am starting on dating apps ( not had the balls to actually go live yet) because I want to find a man who really loves me after being deprived of that for 20 whole years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ulTx7_0eGLyG2Q00
Hollywood carcrash: Amber Heard publicly accused Johnny Depp of beating her and emotionally abusing her during their marriage. She won the case in court and was found to be telling the truth 

'I am convinced I still have time, and my personality will shine through. I have no idea why the hell I fell in love with you. Biggest mistake if my life. ( except for the kids)'

The actor claimed she had also turned on his new girlfriend, Bianca Wallace, such as by publishing private information about her.

He continued: 'It was extremely upsetting and stressful for me to continuously receive these types of hostile and aggressive text messages from Alice. On July 22, 2021, I blocked Alice's phone number on my phone.'

One of the examples appeared to show Alice saying: 'Dude your film with Bianca is the most embarrassing thing I have EVER seen in Deadline. . . You have left a family you were providing for. You had SPECIFICALLY asked this loving family to wait for you while you worked abroad. We did.

'Then you met the most psychopathic succubus ever minnow to man, and fell for her. even Prince Harry... whatever. No NO NO NO nO.

'Find some financing then make whatever film you want. But don't take away everything you have because some vixen has your nuts between her veneers. PS: There is already betting on how long until she leaves you! PROPER BETTING! Now THAT'S famous.'

Alice rejected all the claims made by Ioan in the restraining order application.

She wrote: 'I believe that Petitioner is filing this request merely as a ploy to gain some sort of advantage over me in our divorce proceedings.

'As Petitioner has not seen our children for over 8 months, I believe he is trying to set some type of record that I am a horrible mother.'

Alice was seen heading for a stroll in Los Angeles, with pictures showing her covering a 'horrible' black eye with sunglasses.

The actress wrapped up in an oversized black kaftan and striped shorts while carrying her dog during the walk.

Alice, who split from husband in January 2021, revealed on Instagram she suffered a painful black eye after 'falling down the stairs in heels,' explaining she has had to put 'a stack' of her Cameo requests on hold due to the incident.

Alice cut a casual figure in a black kaftan wrapped around her as she headed out for a walk in the sunshine, teamed with cropped striped shorts and suede loafers.

The star was accompanied by her dog during the walk, having first shared the injury with her Instagram followers on Monday.

Standing in the California sunshine in a striped top and red sunglasses, the doting mother explained: 'Hi guys, quick update [gestures to bruising around her eye].

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11eYKR_0eGLyG2Q00
That's got to hurt! Standing in the California sunshine in a striped top and red sunglasses, the doting mother explained: 'Hi guys, quick update [gestures to bruising around her eye]' 

'If you requested me on Cameo and it's expired, please do it again.

'All I have to say to you is I tried to run up a couple of steps to pick up a dropped mask in heels on Thursday, just after I'd recorded my last Instagram.'

She added: 'And, you don't want to see what's underneath here, but it's horrible and I have a stack of requests that are piling up that I can't do because eye-hurty. I'm thinking about three or four days for this, sorry!'

Alice previously announced her decision to join Cameo, sharing an Instagram video captioned: 'I am on Cameo!! Watch this and PLEASE book me! I am a single mum and sadly need the money.

'But the good news is that I'm cheap as chips! So do one yourself and pass it on! I love you guys [sic].'

Alice is selling video messages for personal use priced at £30 and messages for businesses at £207.

In the clip, Alice stated: 'In case you didn't know, I'm on Cameo now and will do anything you want. No, I will not take my clothes off.

'No, I will not cut my hair off as there's nothing left of it anyway. No, I will not engage in sexual acts with other people... that's for the other site whatever it is.

'But I will, any questions you have to ask me, any anniversaries, any birthdays, any anything. I am a little bit clumsy so sometimes I get it wrong but it's a little bit funny anyway.

'That's about it really. I just want you to know that I am fully, fully engaged in this and I will endeavor to do the best I can for anyone. And if you don't like it I will do another one for free, ok.

'Also, my husbands trying to take all the money away - I shouldn't say that, but I'm going to make sure I make more money than him, haha, love you.'

Alice, who shares daughters Ella, 12, and Elsie, eight, with husband of 13 years Ioan Gruffudd confirmed their split in a series of furious tweets posted in January 2021.

She has since documented every toxic turn in their subsequent divorce proceedings across social media, and repeatedly slated him for being in a relationship with Bianca Wallace.

Gruffudd and Alice's lawyers are due in court on March 11 for a hearing on the restraining order.

Comments / 0

Related
Inside the Magic

Johnny Depp Ran Out of His ‘Pirates’ Premiere, Has Only Watched One Film Since

When it comes to Johnny Depp, whether you love him or hate him, you certainly know who he is and likely have watching him in a film. At the moment, Depp has been in hot waters when it comes to the media due to the ongoing libel case with him and ex-wife Amber Heard which is now going to court. Depp has received heavy flack for the domestic abuse allegations presented by Heard, but it seems likely that all of the people who are stating negative comments about Depp have actually supported his acting career more than he has.
MOVIES
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Johnny Depp Hires Kathleen Zellner In Court Battle Against Amber Heard

Johnny Depp has hired Making a Murderer attorney Kathleen Zellner for his suit against his ex-wife, Amber Heard. The news comes after Depp lost his libel suit against The Sun for labelling him a “wife-beater,” and after he was denied the ability to appeal this ruling. Zellner, who...
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

My Unorthodox Life’s Julia Haart Files Restraining Order Against Silvio: Everything to Know About Their Messy Split

For Julia Haart and estranged husband Silvio Scaglia Haart, relationship drama doesn’t end with divorce. Us Weekly confirmed that the Russia native filed to end her marriage on February 9, two years after she and the entrepreneur tied the knot. Days later, Page Six reported that Julia submitted a petition for a restraining order against the Fastweb founder, alleging she felt “terrified” of him.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
americanmilitarynews.com

Alec Baldwin is back on set and made this bizarre comment

Actor Alec Baldwin returned to a movie set this week for the first time since fatally shooting director of photography Halyna Hutchins late last year. In a video diary posted to Instagram, Baldwin called returning to the work “strange” after “this horrible thing that happened.”. “It’s strange...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johnny Depp
Person
Amber Heard
Person
Ioan Gruffudd
Person
Alice Evans
Person
John Travolta
HollywoodLife

Pamela Anderson’s Sons ‘Extremely Supportive’ Of Split From Dan Hayhurst: ‘Glad’ She’s Home

The ‘Baywatch’ star’s boys are glad to get spend more time with their mom after her breakup from Dan Hayhurst. Pamela Anderson‘s sons just want the best for their mom! Following her divorce from Dan Hayhurst, the 54-year-old actress’s sons Brandon, 25, and Dylan Lee, 24, are glad that she’s going to be closer to home to spend more time with her. Sources close to the family revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that both boys, whom she had with her ex-husband Tommy Lee, just want to see their mom “happy.”
RELATIONSHIPS
Deadline

Onetime ‘Jerry Springer’ Producer Sentenced To Prison After Death Of Sister In Burning Garage

Click here to read the full article. A television producer charged with killing her sister pleaded no contest today to voluntary manslaughter. Jill Blackstone, 59, was immediately sentenced to eight years in state prison following her plea to one felony count of voluntary manslaughter involving the March 2015 death of her 49-year-old sister Wendy Blackstone in Studio City, along with three felony counts of animal cruelty involving three dogs — two of whom died. Police contend that Blackstone — who has worked on such programs as The Jerry Springer Show, Divorce Court and Family Court with Judge Penny — set a garage...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unhinged#British Royal Family#Welsh
Rolling Stone

Kanye West Threatens to Pull Out of Coachella Unless Billie Eilish Apologizes for Something She Didn’t Do

Kanye West said he won’t perform at Coachella unless Billie Eilish apologizes to his friend Travis Scott for something she didn’t do. On Thursday, the 44-year-old rapper shared a screenshot of a blog post about Eilish, 20, offering an inhaler to a distressed fan at her Atlanta concert. The blog post claimed that she “dissed” Scott, though the Happier Than Ever singer never mentioned Scott nor Astroworld onstage. “Come on Billie we love you please apologize to Trav and to the families of the people who lost their lives no one intended this to happen,” West wrote. “Trav didn’t have any idea...
CELEBRITIES
HOLAUSA

Arnold Schwarzenegger mourns the death of his friend and “Twins” director Ivan Reitman

Arnold Schwarzenegger is mourning the death of his friend, Ivan Reitman. The Czechoslovak-born Canadian film and television director, producer and screenwriter died ‘unexpectedly’ in his California home Saturday night at age 75. The Ghostbusters director and actor worked together on Twins, Junior, and Kindergarten Cop. “Ivan Reitman is a legend. In Hollywood, he was bigger than life. He was comedy royalty,” Schwarzenegger wrote in the caption of his post on Instagram.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Pamela Anderson Realized She Married Dan Hayhurst For ‘Wrong Reasons’: Why Romance Stopped ‘Working’

Sources are EXCLUSIVELY revealing how Pamela Anderson’s reflecting on her divorce from Dan Hayhurst after a little over a year of marriage. Pamela Anderson is divorcing from her bodyguard husband Dan Hayhurst of a little more than a year and now, a source close to the actress is revealing her feelings about the split. “Pamela got married to Dan for the wrong reasons. She was in lust, not love. And because they were in the middle of a pandemic, he really helped to get her through that dark time,” a source EXCLUSIVELY revealed to HollywoodLife.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

Long-Delayed Johnny Depp Movie Finally Hits Theaters

A long-delayed Johnny Depp movie has finally hit theaters, one year after it was initially scheduled to premiere. Deadline reports that Minamata, a biopic about famed photojournalist Eugene Smith, is opening in about two dozen cities, including New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, and Miami. In the film, Depp portrays Smith, who took his final Life magazine assignment in 1971, which took him across the Pacific Ocean to Japan, where through his photographs he exposed decades of terrible misconduct by a large chemical company.
MOVIES
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

299K+
Followers
16K+
Post
128M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy