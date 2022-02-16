Watch now: Berube, Tarasenko and Thomas on the game versus Ottawa

Patrick Ewing Jr., the son of NBA legend Patrick Ewing, is following in his father’s footsteps. Patrick Jr., 37, is getting into the head coaching game. He’s headed to the Canadian Elite Basketball League where he’ll be coaching the Newfoundland Growlers Basketball Club. “The Newfoundland Growlers of...
Both Kilgore College teams won their Region XIV Conference games on Saturday, the men at home, the ladies in Louisiana, as the end of the regular season and the conference tournaments both draw near. The Lady Rangers picked up their second straight win, going to Bossier Parish and coming home...
Former Washington Hall-of-Fame wide running back Charley Taylor, who was an eight-time Pro Bowler passed away on Saturday afternoon, the Washington Commanders announced. He spent his entire 14-year career playing running back and wide receiver for Washington. Taylor was the third overall pick of the 1964 NFL Draft after playing college football for Arizona State.
