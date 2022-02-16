ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Model Predicts Impact of Food Choices on Life Expectancy

psychologytoday.com

3 Foods That Could Extend Your Life

Given a choice, would you want to extend your expected lifespan by three, six, maybe even 10 years? Researchers now say it may be possible, if you’re willing and able to change your diet. Based on a meta-analysis of the most reliable recent studies from Europe, China, and the United States, researchers in the Department of Global Public Health and Primary Care at the University of Bergen in Norway, have developed a “decision model” that calculates and predicts how your dietary choices can affect how long you live. While it’s much the same food news as we’ve been hearing for years—switching from a typical American (Western) diet to an optimal Mediterranean-style diet—these researchers also looked at what it could mean if you switch to a diet that is midway between the optimal diet and the and typical Western diet.
NUTRITION
The Press

AHA News: Research Says Fad Diets Don't Work. So Why Are They So Popular?

FRIDAY, Feb. 18, 2022 (American Heart Association News) -- Two years into a pandemic that landed people in their living rooms, generating countless hours of television bingeing and stress eating, the nation has a new problem to worry about: Nearly half of U.S. adults, many already classified as overweight, reported they put on extra pounds.
DIETS
The Press

Model Predicts 30-Day Mortality in Alcohol-Related Hepatitis

Model Predicts 30-Day Mortality in Alcohol-Related Hepatitis. FRIDAY, Feb. 18, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- A new scoring system can help identify individuals with alcohol-associated hepatitis (AH) who are at high risk for short-term mortality, according to a study published online Feb. 15 in the Mayo Clinic Proceedings.
HEALTH
The Press

Physical Activity in Early Late Life May Cut Risk for CVD

Physical Activity in Early Late Life May Cut Risk for CVD. FRIDAY, Feb. 18, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- A higher level of physical activity among the elderly is associated with a lower risk for incident cardiovascular diseases, but not stroke, especially early in late life, according to a study published online Feb. 16 in Heart.
FITNESS
deseret.com

Here are six signs on your skin you had COVID-19

It’s no secret that omicron variant symptoms continue to show up across the country as the omicron variant continues to spread. But those symptoms are popping up in mysterious ways. What to know: The Jerusalem Post recently reported that there are a number of COVID-19 symptoms you might not...
SKIN CARE
BGR.com

Mac & cheese recall affects nearly 200,000 boxes, so check your home now

Don't Miss: Friday’s deals: $10 COVID tests, Philips Hue sale, $179 Roomba, $20 Fire TV Stick, more Mac & cheese fans out there should check out their current home supply as there’s a new recall involving the beloved product. There’s nothing wrong with your Amy’s Vegan Organic Rice Mac & Cheeze, as long as you’re not allergic to milk or don’t suffer from other milk intolerances. But nearly 200,000 boxes of this particular variety of mac & cheese contain milk, which is a potential allergen that’s not included in the list of ingredients on the box. Amy’s Kitchen mac & cheese recall Amy’s...
PUBLIC HEALTH
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
The Independent

Ivermectin, hailed as Covid wonder drug by Trump fans, does not prevent severe illness, study finds

The antiparasitic drug ivermectin does “not prevent progression to severe disease” in high-risk Covid patients, according to a new study.Published on Friday in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA), the study looked at 490 patients in Malaysia and concluded that “findings do not support the use of ivermectin for patients with COVID-19.”“In Malaysia, about 95% of patients with COVID-19 present early with mild disease, and less than 5% progress to a hypoxic state requiring oxygen supplementation. Notably, patients 50 years and older with comorbidities are at high risk for severe disease,” the authors wrote. “Potentially, an antiviral...
U.S. POLITICS
The Press

COVID-19 Death After Menopause Down With Increased Estrogen Level

TUESDAY, Feb. 15, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- For postmenopausal women, estrogen supplementation is associated with a reduced risk for dying from COVID-19, according to a study published online Feb. 14 in BMJ Open. Malin Sund, M.D., Ph.D., from the Umeå University Faculty of Medicine in Sweden, and colleagues conducted a...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
LIVESTRONG.com

How Bad Is It Really to Sleep With a Fan On?

For some people, sleeping with a fan is a key element of their nighttime routine. The brisk breeze helps you stay cool and comfortable during the night, not to mention the gentle whirr can wield enough white noise to block out a car horn or snoring bed partner. But is sleeping with a fan on bad for you?
YOUTUBE
The Weather Channel

Airborne COVID-19 Particles Remain Infectious for a Longer Time and at Greater Distances than Previously Thought

Small coronavirus respiratory particles can remain moist and airborne for a longer time and at a greater distance than scientists have thought so far. Scientists at the US Department of Energy's Pacific Northwest National Laboratory estimates that droplets encased in mucus could remain moist for up to 30 minutes and travel up to about 200 feet.
SCIENCE
The Press

Vaccine Effectiveness Up After Three COVID-19 Vaccine Doses

MONDAY, Feb. 14, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- COVID-19 vaccine effectiveness (VE) is increased after three doses but wanes with time since vaccination after receipt of two or three doses, according to research published in the Feb. 11 early-release issue of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report.
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Press

CRP Can Help Assess Severity of Acute Ulcerative Colitis

THURSDAY, Feb. 17, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- A C-reactive protein (CRP) cutoff is a sensitive and practical alternative to erythrocyte sedimentation rate (ESR) as a criterion to help determine ulcerative colitis (UC) activity, according to a study published online Feb. 11 in the Journal of Crohn's and Colitis. Anthony Croft,...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicineNet.com

What Is the Drug of Choice for Hypertension? High Blood Pressure

Angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitors are the drug of choice for hypertension (high blood pressure). People who are unable to tolerate ACE inhibitors are given angiotensin II receptor antagonists or angiotensin receptor blockers (ARBs). However, there is no one-size-fits-all treatment of hypertension. Because hypertension is caused by many factors, different medications...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
dailygalaxy.com

Virus from Age of Dinosaurs Found in Human Genome to Is Earth’s Core a Weird State of Matter? (Planet Earth Report)

The “Planet Earth Report” provides descriptive links to headline news by leading science journalists about the extraordinary discoveries, technology, people, and events changing our knowledge of Planet Earth and the future of the human species. Today’s stories range from Mega 85-Mile-Wide Comet is On Its Way from the Oort Cloud to Colossal—a startup cofounded by the Harvard geneticist George Church—wants to resurrect a woolly mammoth within the next six years, and more.
SCIENCE
The Press

Baricitinib Reduces Mortality in Critically Ill Adults With COVID-19

Baricitinib Reduces Mortality in Critically Ill Adults With COVID-19 FRIDAY, Feb. 18, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- For critically ill hospitalized patients with COVID-19 receiving invasive mechanical ventilation or extracorporeal membrane oxygenation, baricitinib plus standard of care is associated with reduced mortality, according to a study published online Feb. 3 in The Lancet Respiratory Medicine.
PUBLIC HEALTH
