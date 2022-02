Garth Brooks' name is ubiquitous in country music, and the big-time moments from throughout his career could fill an entire feature-length film. The country superstar is one of the world's best-selling artists of all time, in all genres; has numerous platinum-certified (and higher) albums to his name; has earned many a major award; and is a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame. So narrowing down his major career milestones is ... tough, to say the least.

CELEBRITIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO