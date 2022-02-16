ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

California Kid Max Homa Looks To Repeat As Champion

247Sports
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDoug Bell joins Amanda Guerra to discuss...

247sports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Golf.com

Asked about rival Saudi golf league, Max Homa had a spectacular answer

PACIFIC PALISADES, Calif. — The rumors are swirling ’round Riviera Country Club, riding the south wind across the driving range and up the hill across the clubhouse patio, the inevitable end point for every conversation. Who’s going? How many millions? Wait, are you sure?. Cases for and...
GOLF
ClutchPoints

PGA Tour star Rory McIlroy’s 5-word reaction to question about Super Golf League

In recent weeks, the PGA Tour has had to grapple with the potential reality of another pro golf association existing, as the Saudi-backed Super Golf League has picked up steam. The rival golf league has offered some of the world’s top golfers millions of dollars to skirt the PGA Tour and join the hottest new association. Some have jumped at the offer while others, including world number 1 Jon Rahm, have balked at it. Star Rory McIlroy was asked about the Super Golf League and said a lot with just five words, via USA Today.
GOLF
Pasadena Star-News

Defending champ Max Homa among local contenders in Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club

PACIFIC PALISADES — As a young golfer growing up in the Santa Clarita Valley, Max Homa fell in love with the sport while watching the Genesis Invitational. Young Max would sit outside the ropes watching his idol Tiger Woods, another Southern California native, and wonder if one day he might play at the Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club alongside Woods.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Sports
The Spun

Phil Mickelson Names The 1 Reason He’d Leave PGA Tour For New Golf League

On Thursday, author Alan Shipnuck posted an excerpt of his upcoming book, “Phil: The Rip-Roaring (and Unauthorized!) Biography of Golf’s Most Colorful Superstar.”. The excerpt shows a conversation he had with Phil Mickelson about the Saudi-backed Super Golf League. The league has been rumored for several years, but has recently started gaining traction.
GOLF
NBC News

What the lack of tights for Black figure skaters says about the sport

Louisa Warwin’s discovery of figure skating at age 6 propelled her to an accomplished career. She has participated in competitions around the globe and has received numerous accolades, including a medal at the 2020 Reykjavik International Games. But in the midst of her success, the 28-year-old, who is also a violinist, continues to encounter a longstanding issue: finding the right tights to match her skin tone.
SPORTS
Sacramento Bee

Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and the players who have supported the PGA Tour over the Saudi Arabia-backed Super Golf League

Over the last year rumors have continued to spread about rival golf leagues that may challenge the PGA Tour and change the professional golf landscape as we know it. Despite the $135 million offer reports and non-disclosure agreements, no players have officially committed to leave the Tour just yet. But on the other hand, players like Tiger Woods, an 82-time winner on Tour, and three-time winner and rising star Max Homa, have been outspoken in their support of the PGA Tour.
GOLF
Golf.com

Justin Thomas calls out Phil Mickelson’s ‘egotistical statement’ on Saudi league

PACIFIC PALISADES, Calif. — With actual golf underway at the Genesis Invitational, Thursday seemed like it might be the day the collective golf public shifted from breakaway tour speculation to the on-course action at Riviera. Not so fast. Phil Mickelson’s latest comments on the long-rumored Saudi-backed rival golf league...
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Doug Bell
NESN

Is Bryson DeChambeau Leaving PGA Tour For Saudi Golf League?

Professional golf appears to be reaching a breaking point, and it looks like Bryson DeChambeau is in the middle of everything. The feeling is DeChambeau plans on leaving the PGA Tour to join the Saudi Golf League, according to multiple reports over the last few days. Most recently, famed golf instructor Jim McLean cited a source who said DeChambeau is headed to the Saudi league, as published by Golf Monthly.
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Pat Perez "DOESN'T CARE" what Phil Mickelson says on Saudi and PGA Tour

Pat Perez "doesn't care" what Phil Mickelson has to say about the Saudi golf league and the PGA Tour and said players won't follow him out the door to the Middle East. Speaking bluntly at the Genesis Invitational, Perez declared that Lefty's concerns don't match his own views on the current situation concerning the Saudi golf league.
GOLF
Shropshire Star

US golf course which hosted major tournaments suffers devastating fire

The clubhouse at Oakland Hills Country Club has been badly damaged. A devastating fire has swept through the clubhouse of a Detroit golf course which has hosted many professional tournaments. Flames ripped through the roof at the multi-storey clubhouse at Oakland Hills Country Club in Bloomfield Township. It was built...
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Genesis Invitational#The Genesis
Daily Beast

Phil Mickelson Using Saudi-Backed League to Pressure PGA Tour for Change

In a move to pressure the “manipulative, coercive” Professional Golfers’ Association, six-time champion Phil Mickelson has expressed willingness to work with a Saudi Arabia-backed professional golf league. Mickelson's comments appeared in an excerpt from journalist Alan Shipnuck’s upcoming book on his career. Mickelson, who is a...
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Golf Digest

Has Phil Mickelson done enough to be suspended by the PGA Tour? Experts weigh in

Phil Mickelson's association with a proposed Saudi-back golf league is many things. A financial windfall, a power play, a move spurred by misguided vengeance. But if Thursday’s report from the Fire Pit Collective is true, he’s not so much an associate of the Super Golf League as he is an architect. And that engineering could spell the end of his time with the PGA Tour.
GOLF
Slate

The Saudi Incursion Into Pro Golf That Could Torpedo the PGA Tour

Professional golf has existed for decades under a detente between the best, most marketable players in the world and everyone else. The exact location of that line—who constitutes the best and most lucrative—has depended on the discussion being had. In the late 1960s, it was between the thousands...
GOLF

Comments / 0

Community Policy