California Kid Max Homa Looks To Repeat As Champion

In recent weeks, the PGA Tour has had to grapple with the potential reality of another pro golf association existing, as the Saudi-backed Super Golf League has picked up steam. The rival golf league has offered some of the world’s top golfers millions of dollars to skirt the PGA Tour and join the hottest new association. Some have jumped at the offer while others, including world number 1 Jon Rahm, have balked at it. Star Rory McIlroy was asked about the Super Golf League and said a lot with just five words, via USA Today.

GOLF ・ 2 DAYS AGO