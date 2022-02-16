ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here's How to Watch 'West Side Story' Before the 2022 Oscars

By Christen A. Johnson
Cosmopolitan
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou know West Side Story. Whether you only just heard about it or fiddled around with it way back in your high school drama class, the story about two unlikely and unfortunate lovers has stood the test of time since the original movie debuted in 1961, based on the Broadway musical....

Fatherly

Watch Clint Eastwood’s Second Best Movie Before It Leaves Netflix This Weekend

It’s odd to call a film that earned six Oscar nominations and grossed just shy of $100 million at the box office “overlooked,” but it’s not entirely inaccurate when it comes to Mystic River. “Forgotten” isn’t quite right, either. The reality is that Mystic River inexplicably gets lost in the shuffle when cineastes contemplate great movies in general and the best films directed by Clint Eastwood. Released in 2003, Mystic River breathes vivid life into the characters that populated Dennis Lehane’s novel of the same name. Eastwood examines such themes as friendship, family, revenge, violence, mistaken identity, vigilante justice, and forgiveness, packing it all into an engrossing 2-hour and 18-minute mystery drama. Mystic River is currently streaming on Netflix, but leaving on January 31, so now is the time to watch it again or see it for the first time.
MOVIES
Decider.com

Jimmy Kimmel Blasts Oscars For Nominating ‘Don’t Look Up’ Over ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’

Jimmy Kimmel just can’t let his ex (the Oscars) go. The former Academy Awards host blasted the 2022 nominations during his monologue on Jimmy Kimmel Live last night (Feb. 8), destroying movies like Don’t Look Up and The Power of the Dog to mourn the lack of recognition for Marvel‘s Spider-Man: No Way Home. Sorry, Kimmel: not everyone’s favorites can earn nominations.
MOVIES
IndieWire

Peter Dinklage Said the Seven Dwarfs Are an Insult, but the Reality Is More Complex

Emmy-winning actor Peter Dinklage has made a point of refusing to take stereotypical roles commonly reserved for little people (LP), but he’s never been one to address the challenges that he and other LP actors face in Hollywood. That changed during an interview on Marc Maron’s January 24 “WTF” podcast. During a conversation regarding Disney’s upcoming live-action remake of “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs,” Dinklage praised Disney for casting a Latina actress as Snow White but condemned them for continuing to present what he believed were outdated stereotypes. “Literally no offense to anything, but I was sort of taken aback,”...
MOVIES
BGR.com

This new Netflix thriller is so disturbing, viewers are warning each other about it

Don't Miss: Friday’s deals: $10 COVID tests, Philips Hue sale, $179 Roomba, $20 Fire TV Stick, more “WHAT THE HELL,” tweeted a viewer just a few days ago after having just checked out the Mother/Android movie — one of Netflix’s biggest films right now. “This movie destroyed me … still crying.” This film, a sci-fi thriller starring Chloë Grace Moretz as a soon-to-be mother and Algee Smith as her boyfriend, is currently the #3 movie on Netflix’s global Top 10 (English) movies list. And it’s important to stress that word, global, because while Netflix users in many countries outside the US can...
TV & VIDEOS
Hello Magazine

This major cast member is missing from new Downton Abbey sequel photo

Downton Abbey has released a fresh photo from the upcoming sequel titled A New Era – but did you notice that a major cast member is missing?. Matthew Goode, who plays Lady Mary's husband Henry Talbot, was noticeably absent from the new photo and it seems fans haven't let it slide, either.
MOVIES
Cosmopolitan

'Jeopardy!' Fans Flip After Host Ken Jennings Tweets Out Major News About the Show

Season 38 of Jeopardy! has been quite eventful: Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik are cohosting the quiz show, Amy Schneider is now in the Hall of Fame and the National College Championship is the latest special currently airing. Exciting changes aside, many Jeopardy! fans are still on the lookout for this year’s Tournament of Champions. But it sounds like it might still be a while before it happens because the trivia show is making way for a new special, the Second Chance Tournament.
TV SHOWS
HOLAUSA

Arnold Schwarzenegger mourns the death of his friend and “Twins” director Ivan Reitman

Arnold Schwarzenegger is mourning the death of his friend, Ivan Reitman. The Czechoslovak-born Canadian film and television director, producer and screenwriter died ‘unexpectedly’ in his California home Saturday night at age 75. The Ghostbusters director and actor worked together on Twins, Junior, and Kindergarten Cop. “Ivan Reitman is a legend. In Hollywood, he was bigger than life. He was comedy royalty,” Schwarzenegger wrote in the caption of his post on Instagram.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Spider-Man: No Way Home Will Be Streaming on Just One Service Later This Year, and It's Not Disney+

Spider-Man: No Way Home continues to slay at the box office, and is currently the sixth-highest-grossing movie and Sony's highest-grossing movie ever. The Spidey flick also managed to become one of only ten films to reach the $1 billion mark at the international box office. The movie may still be playing in theaters, but fans are eager to have the opportunity to watch it at home. The film is expected to be available to purchase on digital platforms and on Blu-ray/DVD next month, but don't expect it to join other MCU films on Disney+. However, the movie will be coming to Starz at some point in the next six months.
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

‘The Thing About Pam’ Trailer: Renée Zellweger Portrays Midwestern Murderess In Upcoming NBC True Crime Drama

If any genre’s stock has grown over the past decade, it’s been that of true crime. A trend that began in the mid-2010s with podcasts and docuseries like HBO’s “The Jinx” and Netflix’s “Making a Murderer” soon gave way to splashy TV fictionalizations like “Mindhunter” and FX’s “American Crime Story” series. The latest developments have been podcast adaptations like “Dirty John” and Apple TV+’s “The Shrink Next Door” that wink even more at the audience with self-aware casting choices and comic overtones.
TV SERIES
Vogue Magazine

15 Oscar-Nominated Netflix Films to Watch in Honor of Awards Season

Every year, Netflix inches closer and closer to scooping the top prize at the Oscars. In 2019, it was with Alfonso Cuarón’s black-and-white heavyweight Roma; in 2020, with Martin Scorsese’s elegiac The Irishman and Noah Baumbach’s heartrending Marriage Story; and last time around, with David Fincher’s critical darling Mank and Aaron Sorkin’s zippy courtroom drama The Trial of the Chicago 7. Nomadland was ultimately triumphant in 2021, but Netflix took home seven statuettes in total, the most of any single studio.
MOVIES
Deadline

Oscars Snubs & Surprises: Lady Gaga, Leonardo DiCaprio, Ruth Negga & ‘Sing 2’ Rebuffed By Academy Voters

It felt almost like old times this morning even as Leslie Jordan and Tracee Ellis Ross led the virtual announcement of the nominations for the 94th annual Academy Awards. For King Richard’s Will Smith and Aunjanue Ellis, Being the Ricardos’ Javier Bardem and Nicole Kidman and respective The Power of the Dog and Drive My Car directors Jane Campion and Ryusuke Hamaguchi, it was another step forward in a near true Hollywood story as contenders for the big prizes on March 27 on ABC as the Oscars return to the Dolby Theatre. However, for the locked-out likes of Passing’s Ruth Negga...
MOVIES

