Lobos’ late-game surge snaps UW’s six-game winning streak

University of Wyoming redshirt senior guard Hunter Maldonado, right, looks for an opening during the No. 22-ranked Cowboys’ 75-66 loss Tuesday night at New Mexico. Courtesy/UW Courtesy/UW athletics

LARAMIE – Given an opportunity to create some separation atop the Mountain West standings, the University of Wyoming couldn’t capitalize Tuesday night at New Mexico.

The No. 22-ranked Cowboys led by as much as seven points with 15 minutes, 30 seconds remaining, but the Lobos out-scored them by 16 the rest of the way to secure a 75-66 victory and snap UW’s six-game winning streak.

“It was a tough night,” UW coach Jeff Linder said. “It’s a tough place to place when you’re the 22nd-ranked team in the country and first place in the league. Places and teams get excited, and we knew the challenge in front of us. We knew it wasn’t going to be easy.”

UW (21-4 overall, 10-2 MW) got off to a slow start, as sophomore forward Graham Ike and senior guard Hunter Maldonado – the top scoring duo in the country entering Tuesday night – missed 15 of their first 16 shots and combined for just six points in the first half.

UW trailed for nearly all of the first 12 minutes, taking its first lead on a 3-pointer from senior forward Hunter Thompson with seven minutes, 58 seconds until halftime.

However, with sophomores Jeremiah Oden and Brendan Wenzel scoring 10 and nine points, respectively, in the first half, the Cowboys managed to take a 33-30 lead into the break. UW shot just 33.3% from the field in the first 20 minutes, but connected on 6 of 12 3-point attempts and out-gained the Lobos 9-2 on the offensive glass.

The Pokes appeared to find a rhythm after the break, building multiple seven-point leads, as Ike scored eight points in the first four minutes of the second half. Unfortunately for UW, it had no answer for junior guard Jaelen House after halftime, and the Lobos would pull away down the stretch.

House scored 22 of his game-high 34 points in the second half, with 17 coming in the final 8 minutes. Sophomore guard Jamal Mashburn Jr. added 18 points, while junior forward Jay Allen-Tovar finished with 15.

“Sometimes the other team makes tough shots,” Linder said. “Jaelen House made a lot of tough shots; give him credit. Mashburn made some tough shots. You have to pick your poison, and we forced them into a lot of non-paint twos. Those are the shots we want them to get, and they made those.”

Allen-Tovar put New Mexico ahead for good on a free throw with seven minutes, 57 seconds remaining. He missed the ensuing attempt, but House knocked down a 3-pointer off an offensive rebound and UNM controlled the game from that point on.

“Probably the most disappointing part was just down the stretch,” Linder said. “We were plus-five at halftime rebounding-wise, but we gave up offensive rebounds – especially the one at the free-throw line that led to a three. It was a big play. It was one of those plays we’ve made all year, and for whatever reason tonight we didn’t make the plays.”

The Pokes shot 41.1% from the field for the game, and missed all five of their 3-point attempts after halftime.

Maldonado – who entered the night averaging 19.6 points per game – finished with five rebounds and four assists, but he committed eight turnovers and was held to just nine points on 2 of 12 shooting. Linder, however, isn’t concerned with an off-night from his veteran floor general.

“Maldo is a guy that’s playing at an All-American level, and there is going to be a night where he doesn’t play at his best,” Linder said. “He’s played so well all year long, and for whatever reason tonight, it just wasn’t his night. I know he takes full responsibility for it, and he’ll bounce back from it.”

Despite the loss, UW is still tied with Boise State for first place in the MW. However, Colorado State is only a half-game back, with home games against both UW and the Broncos still ahead.

The Cowboys will attempt to bounce back Saturday at home against Air Force.

NEW MEXICO 75, WYOMING 66

Wyoming: Ike 10-20 6-8 26, Oden 5-5 3-3 14, Maldonado 2-12 5-8 9, Wenzel 3-6 0-0 9, Jeffries 2-9 0-0 5, Thompson 1-2 0-0 3, DuSell 0-1 0-0 0, Reynolds 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 23-56 14-19 66

New Mexico: House 12-22 6-6 34, Mashburn Jr. 7-13 3-4 18, Allen-Tovar 5-8 3-5 15, Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, Forsling 0-0 0-0 0, Singleton 2-4 1-2 5, Jenkins 1-2 0-0 3, Arroyo 0-0 0-1 0, Todd 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 27-50 13-18 75

Halftime: UW 33, UNM 30. 3-pointers: UW 6-18 (Wenzel 3-5, Oden 1-1, Thompson 1-2, Jeffries 1-8, Maldonado 0-1, DuSell 0-1); UNM 8-17 (House 4-7, Allen-Tovar 2-5, Jenkins 1-1, Mashburn Jr. 1-2, Singleton 0-1, Todd 0-1). Rebounds: UW 30 (Ike 7); UNM 32 (Allen-Tovar 8). Assists: UW 12 (Maldonado 4, Jeffries 4); UNM 9 (House 6). Turnovers: UW 15 (Maldonado 8); UNM 16 (House 7). Blocks: UW 2 (Ike, Oden); UNM 6 (Forsling 3). Steals: UW 5 (Jeffries 3); UNM 8 (Johnson 3). Team fouls: UW 15; UNM 20.

Attendance: 8,208.