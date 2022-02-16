UW roundup: Cowboys golf wins Wyoming Desert Match Play

With its third consecutive match-play win of the weekend, the University of Wyoming men’s golf team brought home the championship trophy on Saturday from their own Wyoming Desert Match Play event, defeating Boise State 3-2-1 in the title match.

Wyoming’s three wins in Saturday’s final match came from Kirby Coe-Kirkham, who won his match 3&2; Cade McLaughlin, with a 3&2 victory; and Jimmy Dales, who finished 2 up in his match. Cowboy Bryce Waters also notched UW’s one tie in his individual match.

Dales, playing in the final pairing on Saturday, closed out the team victory with a birdie on the 18th hole to give the Cowboys the win.

The Pokes entered the tournament as the fifth seed. UW’s win over No. 2 Boise State followed up two wins on Friday over No. 4 Denver (3-3), defeating the Pioneers on a tiebreaker in the quarterfinals and over No. 1 San Francisco (4-2) in the semifinals.

“I’m not only proud of the guys start to the spring season, getting this big win, but I’m proud of the inaugural match-play event we hosted this weekend,” UW director of golf Joe Jensen said in a press release. “We had eight really good programs in the field, and we were able to get a close win over Denver, and then two upset wins over San Francisco and Boise State.

“I’m particularly proud of the guys for their performance on Saturday. Our guys were down in most if not all of the matches at different points of the day, and they fought back on the back nine and played a complete round. Both San Francisco and Boise State are likely NCAA Tournament teams.

The Wyoming Desert Match Play was played on the Classic Club in Palm Desert, California.

COLLEGIATE SHOWCASE

In an elite field of 17 collegiate golfers, Dales, a redshirt sophomore, shot an even-par round of 71 Monday on the legendary Riviera Country Club Course in Los Angeles and finished fifth at the 2022 Genesis Invitational Collegiate Showcase.

The Collegiate Showcase portion of the Genesis Invitational gave college golfers a chance to earn a spot into the Genesis Invitational PGA Tour event which will be played later this week on Riviera Country Club. The winner of this week’s Collegiate Showcase was Wake Forest’s Michael Brennan, who fired a 5-under par 66 to win by two strokes over Washington’s RJ Manke (68, 3 under). Arizona State’s David Puig and San Francisco’s Soren Lind tied for third (69, 2 under). Dales and Kentucky’s Jacob Cook tied for fifth (71, even).

The rest of the field included: Alex Fitzpatrick, Wake Forest, 73 (2 over); Cameron Henry, USC, 74; Andy Lopez, Texas Tech, 74; Garrett Wood, Kentucky, 74; Ethan Mangum, William & Mary 75; Kyle Hogan, Texas Tech, 75; Mark Power, Wake Forest, 76; Max Ting, Princeton, 77; Justin Biwer, Colorado, 78; Wyatt McGovern, Columbia, 79; and Lincoln Johnson, Minnesota, 80.

COWGIRLS GOLF

The UW women’s golf squad concluded play Tuesday at the Mountain Classic Match Play co-hosted by Wyoming and Boise State also at Classic Club in Palm Desert, California.

The Cowgirls, seeded fourth, split Monday’s competition with a 3-2 loss to fifth-seeded Cal State Fullerton and bounce-back 3-2 win against Cal State-Bakersfield.

Facing off against third-seeded Utah Valley on Tuesday, UW’s Morgan Ryan highlighted the day with a win to go 3-0 at the tournament, but the Cowgirls fell to the Wolverines 3-2.

Ryan went up against Utah Valley’s Lauren Taylor in the final round and took the lead after the second hole and stayed one step ahead of Taylor the rest of the day, winning 2&1.

Ryan was the only Cowgirl to go 3-0 in the two days. Freshman Meghan Vogt also had solid final round, downing Utah Valley’s Leighton Shosted for her first victory at the tournament.

The fifth-place match between the Cowgirls and Wolverines was very tightly contested with UVU clinching two of the individual matches on the final hole to win the match.

TENNIS

The UW tennis team’s three-dual winning streak was snapped Sunday when the Cowgirls traveled to Lawrence, Kansas, for a pair of contests. The Jayhawks won the first dual 4-0 and the second dual 5-1.

In the second dual, UW’s Maria Oreshkina was victorious at the No. 1 singles spot, defeating KU’s Malkia Ngounoue in a three-set thriller 6-4, 3-6, 6-3. At No. 4 singles, Cowgirl Lucia Malinak took Mariana Velasquez to three sets but ultimately lost 6-0, 7-6, 6-4. Only the singles portion of the second dual was played.

The day began with the Jayhawks taking the doubles’ point in the first dual, winning at the No. 1 and No. 3. UW’s Ana Fernandez and Sophie Zehender were tied at the second spot, 3-3 before the match was called as KU had already secured the doubles’ point.

On the singles’ side in the first dual, Kansas won at No. 1, No. 3 and No. 6 to secure the win.

TRACK AND FIELD

The UW track and field teams competed last Friday and Saturday at the Don Kirby Invitational in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and at the Husky Classic in Seattle.

The Cowboys and Cowgirls jumpers and sprinters went to the Don Kirby Invite hosted by New Mexico while the men and women distance runners ran in the Husky Classic hosted by Washington.

UW’s Shayla Howell broke the Wyoming indoor all-time long jump record hitting a mark of 20 feet, 7¼ inches. She placed fourth at the meet and moved up from third place to the top of the UW all-time top 10 list.

“Shayla has been chasing this distance for a while and has been diligent about all the work that has been necessary to eventually achieve it,” UW associate head coach Quincy Howe said in a news release. “I am proud of the work she has put in thus far and excited for the next few weeks because there is still so much meat on the bone.”

At the Husky Classic, a few Pokes set themselves up on the UW all-time top 10 lists. Albert Steiner ran the 3,000 meters in 8 minutes, 13.33 seconds for the fourth spot at UW and finished 24th in the meet.

Four Pokes broke into UW’s top 10 in the 5,000 with two Cowboys and two Cowgirls recording personal bests. Kylie Simshauser and her 17:02.5 took her to fourth all-time and Abigail Whitman’s 17:10.36 slides in at seventh all-time. Simshauser was 30th and Whitman 35th at the meet.

UW’s Mason Norman ran a 14:12.99 in the 5,000 to take the fourth spot on UW all-time list and Connor Zydek ran a 14:25.76 for the seventh spot. Norman finished 23rd and Zydek was 36th.

At the Husky Classic, two UW throwers set season or personal bests and earned themselves a top-three performance in the shot put. Cowgirl Addison Henry threw a season best 48-8¼ for third place and Daniel Carrillo set a new personal best with a mark of 55-5¾.