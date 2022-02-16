Time playing point guard rounded out Lerwick's game

CHEYENNE – Stu Lerwick has been a scoring threat from the time he stepped foot on a basketball court.

Most of his points came from inside the paint, but that changed last season.

The Pine Bluffs junior was thrust into the point guard role after classmate Ryan Fornstrom was lost for the season because of an off-season knee injury and senior Reed Thompson was sidelined because of a concussion.

The results weren’t pretty early on.

“I think I averaged about six turnovers per game the first five games I played the point,” Lerwick said.

Lerwick eventually found his footing, and the Hornets are benefitting from what he learned filling Fornstrom and Thompson’s sneakers last winter.

The 6-foot-2, 185-pounder had added guard skills to his post arsenal and is one of the most well-rounded players in Class 2A. Last week was a prime example of that, as Lerwick averaged 17.3 points, 7.7 rebounds, 4.3 steals and 1.7 assists.

Those efforts helped the Hornets go 3-0 and also earned Lerwick Prep Athlete of the Week honors from WyoSports’ Cheyenne staff.

Lerwick entered last weekend averaging 21.2 points, which was second-best in 2A. His 8.7 rebounds per game ranked sixth. He averaged 14.3 points and 6.1 rebounds as a sophomore.

“Playing point last year rounded out my basketball game a lot more,” Lerwick said. “It was another building block for me to develop as a player. This year, I can take a smaller guy inside or I can take bigger guys outside.”

Those mismatches don’t only happen when the Hornets set up in their half-court offense, coach Tyler Kimzey said.

“When we get out in transition, he can lead things, and teams are forced to rush him on the perimeter,” the coach said. “He can get to the rim if no one steps in front of him. We’ve also started running set plays for him out of the half-court offense.

“He has grown in that area a lot, and he’s a lot more comfortable out there. When we stretch him out, he’s not getting guarded by point guards out on the perimeter. He’s being guarded by guys who are a little bigger and who struggle out there.”

Fornstrom and Thompson are averaging 14.5 and 10.6 points, respectively. Dalton Schaefer also is averaging north of 7 points per game, while Collin Jessen has shown the ability to jump up into the teens periodically.

Lerwick credits Pine Bluffs’ plethora of scoring options with helping him have a career year.

“You never know what film a team might be watching,” Lerwick said. “We have film out there where Dalton is hitting six 3s in a game, so they’ll focus on him and Reed or Ryan will score 25 points.

“There are games where teams focus on those two, and it opens things up for the rest of us.”

That isn’t just Lerwick being humble, Kimzey said. He got to experience what being the center of attention was like earlier this season when he posted two 31-point games and two 28-point efforts over a six-day span. Shouldering that sort of load probably wasn’t sustainable, in part because it made Pine Bluffs easier to defend.

“We run a whole lot of sets to keep the defense honest and make ourselves hard to guard now,” Kimzey said. “That’s making it easy for us to score points. This group is really good at making the easy play and passing up good shots for great shots.

“The other thing this group is good at is expecting each other to miss. They’re always crashing the glass and getting offensive boards, which has gotten them their fair share of trash points.”

Lerwick spent the off-season getting stronger in the weight room, which has helped him become more physical. That has led to more points and more rebounds. He still has things he knows he must improve upon as the top-ranked Hornets put the finishing touches on this season.

“I need to be a more consistent shooter, and I need to get better at finishing with contact inside,” he said. “There are games I’ll shoot 50% from 3, and games where I go 0 for 5. I have to focus on the number of shots I’m making when I’m practicing, and not just the number I’m taking.

“When it comes to finishing inside, I just need to go up against (Jessen) this summer and bang bodies with him. He’s a tough player inside. That will make both of us a lot better offensively and defensively.”

Others recognized for their efforts include:

– Connor Doering and Alex Runyan, boys swimming, Cheyenne Central: Doering, a sophomore, won the 100-yard freestyle and 100 breaststroke during a last-chance state qualifying meet Tuesday at Central.

Runyan, also a sophomore, won the 200 individual medley and 500 freestyle.

– Colter Haws, wrestling, Burns-Pine Bluffs: Haws was 3-0 with a pin on the week.

– Jordan Jones and Boden Liljedahl, girls basketball, Cheyenne East: Jones, a senior, averaged 16.5 points to help the No. 1-ranked Lady Thunderbirds to wins at Campbell County and Thunder Basin.

Liljedahl, a junior, averaged 17.5 points in those games.

– Jackson Kirkbride, boys basketball, Burns: The senior scored 22 points, grabbed eight rebounds and dished out five assists during the Broncs’ 58-42 win at Newcastle.

– Nathanial Talich, boys basketball, Central: The senior averaged 27.5 points to help the Indians go 1-1 on the week.