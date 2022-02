In June 1982, after serving in the Falklands War, Prince Andrew gave an interview to reporters on the islands about his role as a helicopter pilot. Recalling how he had recently telephoned Buckingham Palace and got hold of his mother, he said, “She was quite surprised to hear from me, but she did say that if I saw anybody here, particularly on the ships, to pass on her very best and say how very proud she is of everybody.” Three months later, he returned to a heroes’ welcome in Portsmouth and was famously photographed alongside the Queen with a rose between his teeth.

