A pair of Midwest schools hold the longest active boys and girls basketball win streaks and both teams are creeping close to the state's all-time win streak record. For the boys, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (Coraopolis, Pa.) has won back-to-back Class 2A state championships in the Keystone State and is 18-0 this year in search of a third crown. The Chargers' 58 straight wins ranks fifth all-time in state history, although they can move past Carbondale, which had 59 wins from 1993-94, with two more victories.

OHIO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO